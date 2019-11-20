By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“I’m not happy with the time I did,” Caledonia runner Linda Esch said. “At mile 13 (of the 49th New York City Marathon) my watch dinged me, as it had only ten percent battery life left, and I thought; No! So at mile 18 I had no music. And I run with music...”
Esch normally runs the hills of Houston County, training for her next challenge. She competed in half marathons before graduating to the full-length, 26.2 mile distance in 2010.
On November 3, 2019, Esch logged a time of 3:34:16 in the Big Apple. Ear buds were tuned to pop (Beyonce, Lady Gaga) as she set out across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx. It was Linda’s third NYC marathon. The music helped set the pace.
“It’s a tough course,” she said, “as you run through the five boroughs of New York and you cross five bridges... The course is very hard. It’s very hilly. But running around Caledonia, you run the hills. And I’ve always been told ‘Run the hills, it will make you stronger.’”
Esch completed the NYC in 3:31 in 2015. The following year, her father went on hospice care in September, so she missed a couple months of training. Shortly after his funeral, Linda ran the marathon even though “My heart really wasn’t into it... but that was my best time.” Her 2016 mark was 3:20.
Esch’s first full marathon was local. “When the marathon was coming to La Crosse, my brother Matt was still running as well, and I said, ‘Do you want to do a marathon?’ and he said ‘Sure, if you’re going to do it I’ll do it.’”
So Linda and Matt (who lived in Winona) trained. “We did it and I came in second overall in women (runners) with a time of 3:24, I believe...
“I was kind of scared. It was another 13 miles compared to a half marathon. My realistic time goal was 3:25 to 3:30. But anything can happen out there. It takes a lot of training, and you have to be dedicated. But I’ve always liked to keep moving.”
The following year, Esch won the La Crosse event with a time of 3:21. The third year La Crosse was rained out, but she and Matt ran in other marathons. And following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, Esch decided to run that race. Her 2014 Boston finish was another 3:21; the first of four Beantown marathon finishes to-date for the talented athlete.
“Everyone tells me ‘you’re going to be your worst critic,’ and I am,” she said. “I have been brought up to always do your best. I don’t have a sports background. My sister Tina was the sportsperson. She could run, dribble a ball, hit the ball. I couldn’t compete with her. She was very intimidating, but now I’ve been told that I’m very intimidating.”
Fast forward to New York, 2019. In her 16th full marathon, Linda finished 7,125th out of 53,629 runners. In the 50-54 female age group, she finished 60th out of 2,401 participants.
So what’s it like to run with 53,629 of your closest friends?
“They become your closest friends,” Esch chuckled. “Strangers become your friends out there. You’re kind of like all on top of each other. You can’t pass anybody, because you’re surrounded by 53,000 other runners... About halfway through they either speed up or you slow down, and some get injured, too. It’s one of the largest marathons in the world... It took about three minutes just to reach the starting line. From there that’s where your chip starts. You have a chip on your bib that tracks your time.
“Anything can happen,” Esch said. Anything from sprains and strains to more serious injuries. The marathon is named in honor of a famous run of the same distance. In 490 BC, a Greek soldier named Pheidippides reportedly served as a messenger, dashing from the site of the battle of Marathon to Athens to announce a victory over the Persians. “Joy to you, we’ve won,” he told the magistrates of Athens, then keeled over, dead. Modern runners take care not to do the same. Thorough, careful preparation helps.
“I like seeing how well I can do. It kind of keeps you young, keeps you physically fit. And I like meeting all the strangers that you see from all over the world,” Esch noted. “You share their story. Some will tell you something like: ‘This is my 75th marathon,’ or ‘I’ve run in every state.’
“I’m hoping that my nieces and nephew will someday do what I have done... I told them that when you get out of high school, you don’t really take basketball or football with you. Unless you become a pro. But running, you can run forever...
“They have had runners in their 80’s who compete in New York. If I can still run at 80, why not?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.