Sheldon Township farmer Melissa Burrow has taken on an important committee assignment with the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
Burrow was “recently appointed to serve on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Promotion & Education (P&E) Committee,” a Farm Bureau press release states. “The P&E Committee focuses on agricultural education and safety education program development.”
Burrow was appointed to a two-year term.
“I’m already on the board for the Houston County Farm Bureau,” Burrow told the Argus. “You can also apply for different committees in the state.”
Committee members “Do some farm safety training, and just basic ag. education for children or any consumer...” she added. “We do a lot of focus for elementary age students, providing materials and resources to educate them about agriculture, as well as doing some work with the local and state FFA’s for ag. education as well.
“A lot of consumer education is also provided, as far as where your food comes from, proper handling of livestock, those types of things.
“You’ll sometimes see us at grocery stores, giving out samples of different products, and explaining where they come from. We’re looking at promoting what farmers do and that they’re doing it in the proper way, with good animal handling and proper, sustainable practices for the fields and farms.
“Being able to educate others is something I enjoy. I always like talking with other farmers and just the general public about agriculture, too. I grew up in it and it’s kind of in the blood, you could say. The more people that I can educate about it, the better.”
