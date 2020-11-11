By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
For one Caledonia family, the word “hero” has a special, personal meaning. Eighteen-year old Auston Weber has now saved sisters Skylar (6) and Alexis (14) from possible serious injury or death.
Auston’s proud parents (Jennifer and Josh) don’t have any doubts on the matter. Their son is a hero.
When Skylar was three, she slipped on some loose gravel on a trail at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, slid underneath a fence where (at the time) there was a slight washout, and nearly plunged into the water below. The path is located above the lower falls at the park, which is said to drop 39 feet off a sheer cliff. Auston sprang into action. “He thought fast and caught her by the wrist,” Jennifer recalled. “If he hadn’t she would have fallen off the drop and been badly injured, or could have died.”
Much more recently (in October of 2020), Auston “Was talking to his other sister, Alexis in her room when she suddenly started having a grand mal seizure,” Jennifer said. “She had never had one before and it was extremely scary, but he acted fast, put her on her side and called 911. Even though he was terrified he never let it show... I don’t know if I would have remembered to do that. I panicked, but he didn’t.”
Auston joined the Minnesota National Guard at the tender age of 17, and has now been a member for about a year and a half. The experience has given him added focus in finding his calling – one that he’s already proven himself at – helping people in need.
The young man said he joined the military: “Mostly just because I like helping people, and I figured that was a good way to start. That’s kind of what I’d like to base my career on. Trying to help others.”
He’s now an infantryman, and looks forward to college.
“I got back from training too late to start college, so right now I’m just working full time,” Auston reported. ”But I want to go to college for law enforcement, starting next year, and take some EMT (emergency medical technician) training.”
When asked if guard training helps young soldiers learn how to assist in an emergency, he answered with a single “Yep.”
Auston also said that he enjoys the lessons that National Guard training affords. “I am an infantryman,” he noted. “It’s more kind of the front line combat training. Basic training. Then there is more constant training, doing up to date training with the job that you choose. And there are additional schools that you can go to. Like airborne, air assault, Rangers, Special Forces…
“I really enjoy it. I find it fun to go do training. You kind of get to do stuff that most people don’t really get to do… I find that just an amazing experience. Mostly like just shooting different types of weapons. I find that just so fun. And learning to kind of go with the flow and be very adaptive. For example, you get thrown into a situation where you’re not used to it. They expect you to adapt right away. They kind of teach you how to think on your feet, and be able to embrace change.”
Auston recommends the Minnesota National Guard to other young people, too.
“I think it is a great thing to experience,” he said. “It points you in kind of the direction of where you want to go with life. I learned from being in it that I like helping people. That’s what’s driving me towards my occupation and what I want to do in life.”
