By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A cheery holiday season keeps shining bright as two local organizations found a way to continue their holiday tradition of helping families and individuals in need during a pandemic.
Jill Hahn, Care and Share coordinator, said this year their program will only be giving gift cards and accepting monetary donations, which will be accepted until Dec. 7. Donations and gift cards can be mailed to Houston County Care & Share, PO Box 402, Caledonia, MN 55921.
Typically the program collects toys, clothes, shoes and other items for families who need presents for Christmas, but in order to reduce the spread of COVID and keep volunteers safe, the program looks a little different this year.
But that does not subtract from the program’s mission and gathering donations, which Hahn said is “more important than ever.”
“We need to help make Christmas seem as normal as possible for the kids this year,” she said. “We needed to keep all of our volunteers safe, so we decided to give gift cards and let the parents either shop for items for their children or give the gift cards and the children can shop.”
In 2019, the program served 261 households, including 408 children and 101 elderly/disabled individuals. Hahn said she expects those numbers to increase this year, but did not have numbers available.
Another important group helping out residents in need is Houston County Ring and Run. The group helps out individuals and families who are facing obstacles such as illness, loss of a loved one, or an unexpected circumstance and could use some holiday cheer. People or families can be nominated through an online form, which needed to be received by Dec. 4 this year.
Efforts to reach founder Mark Buttell were not returned, but according to its Facebook page, Ring and Run looks to be operating as normal this year. Monetary donations are accepted all year long and can be dropped off at any Merchants Bank location (indicate the donation is for Houston County Ring and Run) or donations can be mailed as well.
