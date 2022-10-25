Caledonia
The 2023 preliminary levy approved by the Caledonia City Council is $1,146,118, an 8% increase from last year.
Of this $1,146,118 proposed levy, $746,355 will be reserved for the Caledonia City Council’s general fund. $31,822 will go towards the Council’s economic development fund, with an additional $5,165 going towards the economic development of tax abatements.
This proposed levy also has budgeted $90,027 for the library fund, as well as $91,355 to the city's fire fund.
Lastly, it reserves $181,394 for the city’s indebtedness fund. This indebtedness fund has two payments associated with it. One is for the General Obligation Tax Abatement Bond 2016A and carries a payment of $107,300. The other is for the General Obligation Street Reconstruction and Utility Revenue Bond 2018 and carries a payment of $65,456.
According to Caledonia City Administrator Jake Dickson, current factors resulting in the 8% preliminary levy increase include contractual wage increases and funding for a variety of capital projects that the city has scheduled for next year.
These capital projects include, but are not limited to, the auditorium project, purchasing a new squad car, improving city parks and purchasing a new UTV for the street department. However, the largest and most costly of these projects is the 2023 Street and Utility Improvements plan.
The preliminary 2023 levy was unanimously adopted by the Caledonia City Council on Sept. 26. The final levy, approved in December after a public hearing, can go down, but not up, from the preliminary levy.
Houston County
The 2023 proposed levy for the Houston County Board of Commissioners is $13,271,797, a 3% increase from the previous year.
Of this $13,271,797 proposed levy, $2,254,059 will go towards the roads and bridges fund, while $2,392,908 will go towards the public health and human services fund.
A preliminary $8,332,588 has also been estimated for the county’s revenue.
Lastly, the County Board of Commissioners has reserved $1,372,298 for its debt services fund. This debt services fund includes a 2017A jail bonds fund of $735,473 and a 2020A jail bonds fund of $636,825.
All of these numbers combined total $14,351,853. However, the county decreased its levy by $1,080,056, due to a lower amount of county program aid from the state of Minnesota.
The final levy will be approved in December after a public hearing, and it can go down, but not up, from the preliminary number.
Caledonia School District
The 2023 proposed levy for the Caledonia Public School District is $2,379,546, a 1.75% decrease from the previous year.
Of this $2,379,546 proposed levy, $1,316,706 will go toward the School District’s general fund. An additional $70,108.36 was allocated to the district’s community service fund and $992,731.44 was budgeted for the Caledonia Public School District’s debt service fund.
The 2023 proposed levy presents a 1.75% decrease from the School District’s 2021-2022 levy that totaled $2,421,944. The total difference between these two levies is $42,398.
This 1.75% decrease stems from a $14,312 cut to the District’s community service fund, as well as a $58,493 cut to the debt service fund.
The district will approve its final levy after a public hearing in December, and it can go down, but not up, from the preliminary number.
