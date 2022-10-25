Caledonia

Cal city hall (file photo).jpg

Caledonia City Hall, meeting place of the Caledonia City Council.

The 2023 preliminary levy approved by the Caledonia City Council is $1,146,118, an 8% increase from last year.

Houston County Courthouse.jpg (file photo)

The Houston County Courthouse in Caledonia, meeting place of the Board of Commissioners.
Caledonia Elementary School (File photo)

Caledonia Elementary School, meeting place of the Caledonia School Board.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments