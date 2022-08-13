Houston County Girl Scout Troop 531 recently welcomed three new Eagle Scouts to its ranks.

History was made in 2019, as girls became allowed to join what was formally called the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). In response to this national change in programming, Minnesota’s Gateway Council created Houston’s Troop 531, its first female Scout troop. The troop required at least five girls to start, in order to be created, and currently has 13 active members.

Nicole Beckman

Nicole Beckman enjoys Houston Hoedown and proudly represents her scout troop at their annual Chicken Q.
kayleen kulas

In her scout uniform, Kayleen Kulas stands in front of new Houston County Fair sign she helped build.
Kalynn Sjolander

Kalynn Sjolander stands proud in her scout uniform in front of new 4-H showing tables.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments