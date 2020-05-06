By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Warm weather and the promise of a new growing season means local farmers markets are getting ready to open, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a new farmers market opening in Spring Grove and several others in Houston County, vendors are ready to sell produce and homemade goods under guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Farmers Market Association. Farmers markets were added to the essential services list.
Simple Living Farmers Market President Laurie Wendel said the markets bring a pretty good assortment of what’s right there in everybody’s backyard.
“I think it cuts out that middle person. It’s direct market,” she said. “It’s kind of addicting. You look foward to it.”
About 23 vendors have paid for spots at the Mabel and Caledonia farmers markets in the past and with Spring Grove now in the mix, even more vendors will be bringing local food.
Wendel said she’s excited to bring Spring Grove in and said local food has gotten more popular and more important to people.
“I think it gives people a fresher product and it’s usually people who are in that area,” Wendel said. “I think when Mabel started, they were trying to get at least within a 50-mile radius ... that was their goal to get vendors from.”
Spring Grove Chamber of Commerce PresidentStephanie Gulbransonsaid they’ve had requests for a while to bring a farmers market to town.
“Partnering with Simple Living Farmers Market will provide an additional location for their group with abundant visibility on Maple Drive...” she said. “This will offer convenience for not only consumers but also the opportunity for more vendors and artisans to join.”
In addition to bringing local produce to town, the farmers market also helps serve local businesses too.
With the COVID-19 pandemic looming overhead, the chamber also wondered if they should start the farmers market this year, but they had a good response from people and it’s also easier to distance yourselves when outdoors, Gulbranson added.
The new location also serves vendors with a central location in between Caledonia and Mabel. The only requirement for vendors to join the farmers market is produce or products like crafts or flowers have to be produced on their farm or in their home.
Gulbranson added they are encouraging new vendors to apply. The cost is $60 for the Spring Grove location, $100/season for all three locations, or $15 per market day.
Vendors can find applications by contacting Wendel at 507-493-5998 or email thisnthat@mabeltel.coop, contact Becky Selness at 507-493-5092 or email selness@mabeltel.coop or message the group on Facebook.
La Crescent’s farmers market is looking forward to a new location this year at the parking lot near the veterans park and the event center, Ben Horn said.
This market averages about 15-20 local vendors. Horn said farmers markets support local food and local businesses.
“There’s a sense of community and forming relationships. Seeing community members out to market,” he said.
Not only is local produce good for the community, but also for the consumers, as fresh food is the most nutritious as soon as it’s harvested, Horn said. It also reduces food miles, or the amount of time it takes to get the food on your plate.
Hokah’s farmers market shows about a dozen vendors bringing their produce to market, Marsha Von Arx said. They’re always looking for new vendors, she added.
Where & When
Caledonia: 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting May 5, Caledonia City Park
Spring Grove: 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting May 6, Viking Memorial Park/Maple Drive
Mabel (part of Simple Living Farmers Market network): 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, started May 2, 1/2 mile west of State Hwy. 43/44 junction on north side of Hwy. 44
Hokah: 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, starting May 21, St. Peter’s parking lot
La Crescent: 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, starting May 12, 509 N. Chestnut St.
