A new resident to Caledonia, CBD business owner Jason Redman shared his knowledge on products currently available at his shop and thoughts on the THC moratorium Houston County is looking to enact.
Originally from Boulder, Colorado, Redman opened Caledonia’s first official CBD store, called The CBD Shop, in the heart of downtown in early June 2022. Redman moved to the area in October 2021 and has lived in Caledonia for about a year and half.
He currently runs The CBD Shop himself, though a friend of his, Patrick, does sometimes come by on Sundays to volunteer and help out. Redman’s sister also resides in Caledonia, and he largely accredits her as the driving force behind his relocation to Houston County.
“It’s an adjustment. I feel like I have to be more vulnerable here but you’re not really vulnerable; you’re just opening yourself up to your neighbors and your community,” said Redman. “People are just genuinely nice here, because it’s a small town."
Redman also pointed to cheaper rent and a lower overall cost of living as reasons for leaving Colorado, as well as the increased safety that comes with small town living and knowing your neighbors.
“I like being here, because it’s just so mellow,” said Redman. “It’s the complete opposite of where I’m from.”
The CBD Shop has been successful since its doors opened almost a year ago, a fact that Redman largely attributes to his low prices and good customer service.
“It’s good. [Sales have] gone up every month,” said Redman. “I’ve had days in the past few months where I made more money in a day than I did in my first month.”
Redman formulates a lot of his inventory in house, including all CBD and Delta 8 products. Redman also sources disposable vape pens from California and Delta 9 products from Colorado. THC infused Root Beer from Spring Grove Soda is also a new edition to the shop. Redman prides himself on knowing the people he does business with and where he’s getting his sourced products from.
“I know they have integrity and I know their product is high quality,” said Redman.
It is notable that CBD is devoid of psychoactives and is predominantly used as an alternative medicine to alleviate pain and reduce inflammation.
“I think a lot of people think it’s just a bunch of college kids coming in here to get stoned, when actually it’s more of your parents and your grandparents throwing on some of that muscle salve and eating a gummy, so they can sleep at night, because they’re body hurts,” said Redman. “They’re quality of life is better, because they’re more at ease and less in pain and that’s a beautiful thing.”
In the future, Redman hopes to work collaboratively with local farmers to make cannabinoids affordable and accessible to all legally allowed parties. In pursuit of this dream, Redman is against the moratorium Houston County is attempting to pass that would prohibit the sale of edible cannabinoids containing THC for a temporary period.
“The reason I’m so passionate about the moratorium is, I don’t believe they should have the right to say people can’t do this when it’s legal,” said Redman. “If you don’t like what’s on TV, change the channel. You don’t have to participate in it.”
The moratorium is an interim ordinance that would temporarily ban the sale of THC products in an effort to allow the county time to study the effects of THC before implementing regulations that are deemed appropriate. Redman is passionate that the ban of legal THC products, temporary or otherwise, is an infringement on local rights.
“I want to help support [farmers]. They’re all good people and hard working. If anyone deserves to make good money, it’s a hard working person,” said Redman. “To deprive them of their right to choose the crops they want to grow and make the money they deserve to make, I'll stand up against that all day.”
A public hearing on the moratorium was scheduled to be hosted at the Historic Courthouse in Caledonia on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
