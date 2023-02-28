A new resident to Caledonia, CBD business owner Jason Redman shared his knowledge on products currently available at his shop and thoughts on the THC moratorium Houston County is looking to enact.

Originally from Boulder, Colorado, Redman opened Caledonia’s first official CBD store, called The CBD Shop, in the heart of downtown in early June 2022. Redman moved to the area in October 2021 and has lived in Caledonia for about a year and half.

2023 Jason Redman - Cal CBD Shop owner

Jason Redman, owner of the CBD Shop in Caledonia.
2023 - The CBD Shop in Caledonia

The CBD Shop is easy to find at 111 E. Main Street in downtown Caledonia.
2023 Cal CBD Shop

The CBD Shop in Caledonia has a wide selection of products to choose from.
2023 cal CBD Shop - gummies

Various gummies are available for sale at the CBD Shop in Caledonia.
2023 The CBD Shop in Caledonia - tapestries

Many fun tapestries line the walls of The CBD Shop in Caledonia.

