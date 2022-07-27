Local Caledonia artist, Jacquelline Olson created a new mural for Mainspring. Olson put a great deal of symbolism into the piece so it would reflect the area.
The mural includes notable community elements like barn quilts, hot air balloons and our water towers, as well as an outline of Houston County.
Melissa Wray, the Board Director for Mainspring said commissioning the piece “felt exciting to be one small part of this great mural history we have in this small town.”
Wray also believes the mural represents Mainspring’s values as an “organization that celebrates Houston County through arts, culture and community.”
Far from her first mural, Olson has made murals in both Sparta, WI—where she is from originally—and La Crosse, WI. She is an oil painter traditionally, but Wray also says that she “makes beautiful botanical resin earrings” that she has brought to the Vintage Maker’s Market that Mainspring hosts in the fall.
To make the mural cohesive, the colors were chosen to go with Mainspring’s logo, which they largely tried to pull from the natural world. That way even the logo “pulls from our area,” according to Wray.
Before the mural there were double doors that Mainspring removed, as they were not ADA compliant. Instead, they put in a ramp for accessibility leading to a different door. This left them with the problem of what to do with the space left by the old double doors.
Knowing stucco is hard to match, Mainspring creatively decided to use the space as both much-needed signage and art for the area that shows their message.
Founded in 2019, Mainspring hosts many events throughout the community, though they had to rethink many projects due to the pandemic.
They hope to build toward more indoor events soon, though they still have outdoor events like “Songs of Summer” that will be continuing this August.
Mainspring benefits from grants they receive from different places, such as the Economic Development Authority from the City of Caledonia and the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC). This mural in particular, however, was supported by the Arlin Falck Foundation.
When asked if Mainspring will work with Olson in the future, Wray said, “I hope so.” They want to help network these local artists and “hope to continue working with and supporting any Houston County artist as we can.”
