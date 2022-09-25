Aiden Mcginnis.jpg

Aiden Mcginnis participates in a friendly game of corn hole at this year's Fall Festival.
Hearts & Hooves drill team 1.jpg

The Caledonia Hearts and Hooves Drill team members Alyson Kruckow and Cameron Klug lead area local Holdyn Lund on a horseback ride.
Hearts & Hooves drill team 2.jpg

The Caledonia Hearts and Hooves Drill team member Paislee Linn leads area local Slonane Nelson on a horseback ride.
Emma Von Arx.jpg

Emma Von Arx poses for photo a sweet with goats Peaches and Lavender.
Amelia Von Arx.jpg

Area local Amelia Von Arx is all smiles at this year's Fall Festival in Caledonia.
Jutz siblings.jpg

Connor and Lillian Jutz show off their face paint at the Fall Festival in Caledonia.
Emma & Alayna Krall.jpg

Emma and Alayna Krall pose at the Fall Festival photo booth.
hay rides.jpg

Area locals enjoy hay rides at this year's Fall Festival in Caledonia.
Joey Boutelle.jpg

Joey Boutelle gets unicorn face paint to match her shirt at this year's Fall Festival in Caledonia.
Kaysley Kinstler.jpg

Kaysley Kinstler participates in a hay bale toss competition.
Myles Goetzinger.jpg

Myles Goetzinger fishes for prizes at this year's Fall Festival.
pie eating contest.jpg

Area locals compete in a youth pie eating contest.
