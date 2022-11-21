Spring Grove - The Corner Bar

The Corner Bar Liquor Store sits at 100 E. Main St. in Spring Grove.

The Spring Grove City Council has been wrestling for some time with whether or not the city should continue to maintain operation of the liquor store in Spring Grove. In an effort to better understand the feelings of its constituents, the council included a question on the Nov. 8 ballots regarding the liquor store. Though the vote was close in numbers, the final count from the community leaned toward discontinuing the liquor store.

The Spring Grove City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m. in the Spring Grove Communications building to discuss the results of this ballot question and make a decision regarding the store.

