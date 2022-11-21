The Spring Grove City Council has been wrestling for some time with whether or not the city should continue to maintain operation of the liquor store in Spring Grove. In an effort to better understand the feelings of its constituents, the council included a question on the Nov. 8 ballots regarding the liquor store. Though the vote was close in numbers, the final count from the community leaned toward discontinuing the liquor store.
The Spring Grove City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:05 p.m. in the Spring Grove Communications building to discuss the results of this ballot question and make a decision regarding the store.
It was during this meeting that Councilor Chad Rohland explained that the liquor store, as of the end of September, was operating at a loss of $7,694.70. It was also reported that the liquor store has lost money for the last few years and was not profitable during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Rohland also explained that, by maintaining operation of the liquor store, the city is holding a monopoly over the sale of alcohol and asked the council to strongly consider the morality of this monopoly.
“I don’t think the city should have the liquor store,” said Rohland.
Spring Grove Mayor Scott Solberg expressed disconcert regarding the liquor store and what the council is to do going forward.
“This has been a thing that I have lost sleep over, a lot,” said Mayor Solberg. “It’s a tough thing.”
This sentiment was also echoed by Councilor Karen Folstad.
“It’s not an easy decision,” said Folstad.
Empowered by the knowledge that the constituent vote from the Nov. 8 ballot leaned toward discontinuing the liquor store, in conjunction with the fact that the store has lost profits and is considered by some to be monopolizing the industry in town, the council voted to discontinue the city’s operation of the liquor store in June 2023 and allow local establishments to apply for a private liquor license starting July 1, 2023.
This motion was made by Councilor Rohland and seconded by Councilor Folstad. The motion then passed unanimously.
The Spring Grove City Council then discussed next steps, the primary of which was the need to host a public hearing about the store. However, a concern was also raised by a local community member in the audience during this meeting, regarding the city’s temporary lack of access to alcohol as they wait for local establishments to apply and get approved for private liquor licensees in July 2023.
The council agreed to consider this concern and come up with possible solutions to this temporary lack of access to alcohol at a later date.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
