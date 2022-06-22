It’s that time of year again, the Brownsville Lions Club will host their annual Brownsville Days this upcoming weekend on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.
Lions member Jeff Lejeune says Brownsville Days is a time where family/friends can get together, community members can socialize, and visitors can visit the Brownsville area.
Brownsville Days will include previous events held over the years. Chicken-Q will be available at the community center. Games, classic car show, music, and fireworks, all take place at Brownsville’s ballpark.
People can look forward to watching the Brownsville Days parade Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. The parade will go on whether rain or shine. The firework show will have a twist to it. This year brings about, as Lejeune puts it, “bigger fireworks compared to previous years.”
This years Brownsville Days welcomes a new addition. People of all ages can look forward to balloon animals, courtesy of Premier Balloon Artist, popularly known as Balloons by Kevin.
The Brownsville Lions Club has hosted Brownsville Days for roughly 20 some years, Lejeune said. An estimated total of 40 volunteers, both Lions Club members and community members, work together to put on Brownsville Days. On average, three to four people take part in two to three hour long shifts that involve hosting a Brownsville Days event/activity. Each shift consists of at least one Lion who supervises.
Lejeune hopes everyone who comes to Brownsville Days has a good time.
