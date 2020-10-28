By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Floating gently over the city and the fields and woods of Houston County in a wicker basket under a giant hot air balloon is a bucket list item every one should check off at some point.
When I was asked by Balloon Rally committee member Chris Swain if I wanted to go up in a balloon last week, I jumped at the chance. It was a bucket list item I didn’t know I had, and on Monday, Oct. 19, several passengers in two balloons floated over Caledonia and toward Spring Grove on a westward wind.
You almost wouldn’t believe that the 120,000 cubic feet of balloon and the basket would fit into a relatively small enclosed trailer, but packed comfortably in the right way, the Sunny Daze balloon travels all over the U.S. in that trailer.
Balloonist Mark Spanier gave our group instructions for helping inflate the balloon and what we needed to do. Spanier was first interested in balloons after seeing the 1965 version of “The Wizard of Oz,” and thought, “Some day, I’m going to do that.”
His first balloon ride with his wife, Sandy, was actually with Balloonmeister Ed Chapman, who had his balloon at an event in Hudson, Wisconsin. Spanier attended a balloon event in New Mexico, met up with a pilot and spent three days flying in a balloon and that sealed the deal. Spanier was stung by the flying bug.
Within a month, he found a balloon for sale and eventually got licensed from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with a “lighter than air” license, appropriate for piloting a balloon.
Earning that license consists of a written test, flying with an instructor, flying solo, learning manuevers and becoming more proficient, taking an oral test and then a practical test with a FAA official.
After five years of flying his first balloon, Spanier sold that one to his brother, who he also taught how to fly, and then bought his current balloon named “Sunny Daze.”
Spanier took his license further and is also certified in commercial flight, a flight instructor and certified as a gas balloon pilot too (this type of ballooning mostly takes place in Europe, where gas prices are cheaper).
A large gas powered fan inflates the balloon on the ground and once inflated enough, the propane air takes over and the balloon stands up. Seeing the balloon fully inflated for the first time was a little intimidating and I had a thought, “Um, are we sure about this?”
And then I pushed that feeling out of my mind with common sense and got in the basket, along with our pilot, Mark Spanier, his wife Sandy, Sister Michaeline and Maria Keefe.
The first feeling I had after the balloon lifted about 10 feet off the ground was “This isn’t real.” We were hovering, magically floating and I hadn’t felt any physical lift at all.
It’s not the lift you feel on a carnival ride, or a rollercoaster lift hill or even taking off in a plane. It’s just floating. The only closest experience to lifting off in a balloon is probably the Flyover America simulator at Mall of America.
Waking up that morning and looking a cloudy, gloomy sky, I was thinking we weren’t going to take off in the balloon, but alas the weather cooperated. Spanier said a big element of ballooning is knowing when not to fly.
As balloons float with air currents, weather plays a huge factor in flight. Flights are often held in the morning or evening hours when thermal temperatures are just right. There also cannot be any thunderstorms present within 100 miles and the wind not only has to be correct on the ground, but also up above where balloons float.
Spanier said he has over 30,000 flight hours and has never had an incident. Part of that successful record is being cautious.
“If there’s something I don’t like about the weather, I lay it down,” he said. Even if the balloon is fully inflated and ready to go and something changes at the last minute, Spanier won’t go up. There has to be at least some measure of wind, but not too much. If the wind is too calm, the balloon won’t move anywhere or land accurately.
Within a short minute, the fairgrounds were below us and the gentle wind was carrying us west over the city. As we traveled over the city, more and more people came out to look up at the balloons and wave. We created quite the excitement at Kids Corner Daycare as we flew over the kids jumping up and down and waving.
The county farmlands and topography was laid out like a patchwork quilt, with the soybeans out and the corn waiting to be picked. We surprised a deer out of the cornfield and startled a few cows too. Dogs were especially surprised to see something huge floating in the air.
The view was spectacular, even though it was not a sunny day. I could just barely see the topography dipping down into the valleys. I could have floated all day.
When we were a fair few miles out of city limits, Mark asked if we wanted to land yet and all passengers said no, so we kept going. We floated west toward Spring Grove.
Mark and Sandy remarked that flying in southeast Minnesota, especially Houston County, was their favorite place to fly, not only for the topography of the area, but for the friendliness of landowners.
“It’s really a nice area. The landowners are very friendly,” he said. A lot of times, balloons often land on private land, though they try to land on public land or in a ditch. In other areas of the country, private land is often fenced in and locked by gates, making it difficult to find a spot. In minnesota, crop fields are generally open and in October, most crops have already been harvested.
The Sunny Daze balloon has flown in Albuquerque and Gallup in New Mexico, Red Rock State Park, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Appalachian Mountains, on the east coast and oversees including Germany, Austria, Amsterdam and Italy over the Alps.
Landing in the balloon was a little different than floating, but we did have a soft landing in an alfalfa field. The balloon touched and hopped a few times before it laid down and the basket was laid on its side. As Mark told us at the beginning of the flight, we’d likely end up in a hog pile, which we did successfully with no injuries.
After crawling out of the basket, the caravan following us from the fairgrounds caught up and found us in the field.
Packing the balloon away was just about as easy as setting it up. Mark and Joe Hammell used a tool called a “squeezer” and ran it the length of the balloon to squeeze the last remaining air out. Then we packed the balloon itself into a cart, unhooked the basket, took down the shelf holding the propane heater and packed everything inside, followed by the basket.
Minnesota only has two balloon events left, both of which are in Caledonia, making the city the “balloon capital of Minnesota,” as Spanier coined it. In the upper midwest, the other balloon event is in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Spanier attributed the success of Caledonia’s balloon event to Ed Chapman, who taught most of the balloonists who come here how to fly and has been the event’s cheerleader. Chapman also does recurrent training with pilots too.
