The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah provides a welcoming atmosphere for its many loyal customers.

Officially opened on Oct. 14, The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah has been running successfully for the last month.

Mandi and Justin Lenser take pride in their new meat market, The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah.

A long time local to the Houston County area, Justin Lenser, co-owner of The Butcher Shoppe with his wife Mandi, got his start in the meat market back in high school and has over 20 years of experience in the meat business.

The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah offers locally sourced candles and other goodies.
A wide variety of frozen, take out options are for sale at The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah.
Sauces and seasonings are put on display at The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah.
Custom koozies are just one of many fun items for sale at The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah.
The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah offers a wide selection of specialty meats.
Smoked cheeses, honey and other holiday gift ideas are for sale at The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah.

