Officially opened on Oct. 14, The Butcher Shoppe in Hokah has been running successfully for the last month.
A long time local to the Houston County area, Justin Lenser, co-owner of The Butcher Shoppe with his wife Mandi, got his start in the meat market back in high school and has over 20 years of experience in the meat business.
“His first job in the meat market was actually at the old IGA that was here and so he worked there during high school in that meat department and that just kind of got him started and he just stayed with that career,” said Mandi Lenser.
Keeping in line with this passion, the Lenser family also sold venison out of their home for many years prior to starting The Butcher Shoppe. In fact, it was through this home-grown business that the family got the idea to open The Butcher Shoppe.
“We had processed venison out of our home for, I want to say like 7 years and a lot of our repeat customers had been asking us, ‘when are you going to open up a shop,’” said Mandi Lenser.
After receiving many encouraging comments from various return customers, the Lensers decided to open up a meat market of their own and began looking at retail spaces in Hokah and La Crescent. Eventually, the building where the shop currently sits at 211-A Main Street in Hokah became available and the family jumped at the opportunity to occupy its doors and make the shop their own.
“When this spot opened up, it was just perfect for us,” said Mandi Lenser.
Fresh meats are curated daily by the Lensers and sold at The Butcher Shoppe. According to Mandi, the Shoppe sells pork and beef steak roasts and a limited fish section, as well as in house smoked products like “snack sticks, summer sausage, jerky, ring Bologna, hotdogs and smoked salmon.”
A wide variety of retail options are available for sale at The Butcher Shoppe, with the most popular items being the store’s in house, smoked meats and cheeses.
“We also have a retail freezer, so you can get things like frozen burgers, soup, bones, dog bones, and different things like that,” said Mandi Lenser.
In addition to its year-around items, The Butcher Shoppe also offers the option for custom ordering.
“If someone wants a specialty cut or some sort of specialty item that we don't typically carry, we can always order that in or cut special for someone,” said Mandi Lenser.
Many specialty items are also carried at the Shoppe now and are available for sale this holiday season.
“As the seasons change, we kind of move into some of the more seasonal items for Christmas,” said Mandi Lenser. “We brought in more gourmet type cheeses and we'll also be bringing in prime rib, lobster tail, scallops and things like that for the holidays.”
In addition to the meat market, The Butcher Shoppe also functions as something of a consignment store for various local shops and businesses.
“We try to source as locally as possible,” said Mandi Lenser.
The store offers crafts made by ladies based in Freeburg, locally sourced candles from the driftless area and honey from B&B. The Shoppe’s catfish is also supplied by a local, commercial fisherman and its beef is from upper Iowa.
“We are very grateful that our sales have been increasing. The word seems to be getting out and we're staying busy. It's been so wonderful. We're very appreciative of the whole community and everybody that's been supporting us,” said Mandi Lenser.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
