Alumni Baseball team defeats Legion team
On July 2nd the Alumni team defeated the current Legion team 6-4 on a fun night of baseball for the fans and players.

 Submitted

By Brad Augedahl

Head Coach

Caledonia Legion Post 191 concluded their regular season with four games in the past couple weeks. 

They defeated Spring Grove 10-0.  Austin Klug had 3 hits and Jake Staggemeyer had a 2-run homerun. Ayden Goetzinger and Gabe Morey combined to throw the shutout.  Post 191 also defeated Lewiston Altura 7-0, behind shutout pitching from Devin Vonderohe. 

The Warriors posted a 8-4 Victory over Dover Eyota. Brady Augedahl picked up the win on the mound. Caledonia would fall to Plainview 7-6 in their final regular season game. 

Post 191 was awarded the 2 seed for the upcoming playoffs. They will open play at home on Monday July 12 versus Dover-Eyota. If they win that game, they will host the winner of Chatfield and St. Charles at 6 p.m. on July 14, at Veterans Memorial Field in Caledonia.

