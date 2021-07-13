By Brad Augedahl
Head Coach
Caledonia Legion Post 191 concluded their regular season with four games in the past couple weeks.
They defeated Spring Grove 10-0. Austin Klug had 3 hits and Jake Staggemeyer had a 2-run homerun. Ayden Goetzinger and Gabe Morey combined to throw the shutout. Post 191 also defeated Lewiston Altura 7-0, behind shutout pitching from Devin Vonderohe.
The Warriors posted a 8-4 Victory over Dover Eyota. Brady Augedahl picked up the win on the mound. Caledonia would fall to Plainview 7-6 in their final regular season game.
Post 191 was awarded the 2 seed for the upcoming playoffs. They will open play at home on Monday July 12 versus Dover-Eyota. If they win that game, they will host the winner of Chatfield and St. Charles at 6 p.m. on July 14, at Veterans Memorial Field in Caledonia.
