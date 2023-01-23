La Crescent One Act is working with playwright Dennis Bush to debut a new title, "Sum of You," at subsections in Caledonia this Saturday, Jan. 28.
According to Brittany McGuire, one ct advisor and full-time teacher at La Crescent High, "Sum of You," written by Dennis Bush, is “about how people in your life can make a lasting impact on you, even without you realizing that’s what’s happening. It’s a story about the interconnectedness of the world and of one particular character's impact on a group of seemingly unrelated people.”
McGuire found the one act play late last year while scrolling through an email from Brooklyn Publishers. The email contained a long list of recently released works, one of which was Sum of You. McGuire stated the work by Bush “caught her eye” and that she liked “the method of storytelling.”
Familiar with the author, McGuire previously licensed the production of another play by Bush called About Her. Upon gathering a small list of performance options, courtesy of the publisher’s email, McGuire took writing samples to her students, sharing the scripts with the cast.
“I had some kids read a few over, just to get a feel of what they might like to do,” said McGuire. “In the end I selected it, but it’s always nice to have a little bit of feedback from the kids because if it’s something that they’re interested in, then it's likely going to get more kids participating.”
To McGuire’s delight, many of her students enjoyed Sum of You as well. Preparation for the performance began shortly thereafter, with the first rehearsal occurring in late November of 2022.
Excited to hear that La Crescent was a fan of Bush and had now licensed multiple plays, the publishers contacted Bush regarding the upcoming production. Enthused by the opportunity to work with La Crescent students, Bush reached out to McGuire and the two communicated during pre-production.
“He actually reached out via email and we had a conversation. He was helping me with some script analysis and cutting certain parts so that we could fit into our time limit.” said McGuire.
Eleven La Crescent students are currently involved in the One Act, including 9 actors, a stage manager and a technician. Practices are two, sometimes three times a week, starting at 3 p.m. and running from an hour to an hour and a half.
This is McGuire’s fifth year as advisor for the One Act. Mcquire is also the director for the Middle/High School drama program in La Crescent, as well as a High School Social Studies teacher.
“They’re doing a good job,” said McGuire. “I think that, by competition, we should be pretty well set to go.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
