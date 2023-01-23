2023 La Crescent One Act - cast photo 1

The 2023 La Crescent One Act cast pose for a group photo.

La Crescent One Act is working with playwright Dennis Bush to debut a new title, "Sum of You," at subsections in Caledonia this Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to Brittany McGuire, one ct advisor and full-time teacher at La Crescent High, "Sum of You," written by Dennis Bush, is “about how people in your life can make a lasting impact on you, even without you realizing that’s what’s happening. It’s a story about the interconnectedness of the world and of one particular character's impact on a group of seemingly unrelated people.”

2023 La Crescent One Act - cast photo 2

The 2023 La Crescent One Act cast have some fun together preparing for subsections.

