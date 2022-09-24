The city of La Crescent hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 19 in celebration of the Wagon Wheel Trail bridge finally being open to the public for recreational use.

ribbon cutting.jpg

Minnesota state and La Crescent city officials cut celebratory red ribbon in honor of the new Wagon Wheel trail bridge.

The trail bridge connects downtown La Crescent to La Crosse, is 10 feet wide, provides safe pedestrian passage across Highway 14/61 and spans from First Street in La Crescent down to South Chestnut Street.

wagon wheel bridge.jpg

La Crescent locals enjoy biking on the new Wagon Wheel trail bridge.
Mike Poellinger.jpg

La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger speaks at ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wagon Wheel trail bridge.
Jeremy Miller.jpg

Minnesota State Senator Jeremy Miller thanks the La Crescent community at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wagon Wheel trail bridge.

