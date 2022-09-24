The city of La Crescent hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 19 in celebration of the Wagon Wheel Trail bridge finally being open to the public for recreational use.
The trail bridge connects downtown La Crescent to La Crosse, is 10 feet wide, provides safe pedestrian passage across Highway 14/61 and spans from First Street in La Crescent down to South Chestnut Street.
The Wagon Wheel Trail operates as a popular bike path, and the city of La Crescent intends to have the new bridge open to the public year round.
Spanning almost 20 years, the Wagon Wheel bike trail first began its conception in 2003. However, the plans were not approved until 2007. The trail project is sectioned into four separate phases, with the completion of the trail bridge being the third phase. Funding for this third phase was provided by a MnDOT Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for $1 million, as well as a 2018 State of Minnesota Bonding Bill for $2.5 million.
La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony and recognized many individuals who were instrumental in the process of completing this trail bridge. A number of plaques were awarded by Poellinger to these individuals. The mayor also made sure to pay special thanks to La Crescent City Council members, as well as the La Crescent Commission and its committee members.
The construction crew who built the bridge was also thanked.
In addition to Poellinger, other project speakers included Mark Schoenfelder, a District 6 engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation; La Crescent Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Delacy; and Minnesota state representative, Greg Davids.
Minnesota state Senator Jeremy Miller was also present at the ribbon cutting and thanked the La Crescent community for all of its hard work, as well as recounted driving under the Wagon Wheel bridge one evening on his way to Caledonia and expressed excitement at seeing the bridge fully lit and filled with bikers.
Looking forward, in the future the city of La Crescent hopes to move on to its fourth and final stage of this project and connect the Wagon Wheel bike trail to the Root River State Trail system. If these two paths are connected, the Wagon Wheel bike trail would span all the way from La Crosse, Wisconsin to Houston County, Minnesota.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
