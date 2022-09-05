kruse family.jpg

The Kruse family has been named Houston County’s “2022 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.

Kruse Farms started in 1961 when Donald and Belva Kruse purchased the original 160-acre farm. In 1965, they added an adjoining 100-acre farm. At that time, the Kruse family milked cows and raised beef cattle and hogs. Belva also raised butcher chickens and laying hens.

