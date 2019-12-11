...but he needs your help. Steele to produce series of audition tapes in front of live audience, money raised will benefit Music Boosters
As miles and miles were put on his toy trucks and tractors in his back yard and sandboxes, Kody Steele’s father dubbed him “Motor Mouth.”
Steele always had a way of making his toys sound like the real vehicles he was emulating.
“I guess even as a four year old kid I would listen to the trucks as they drove by and try to pick up the sound and mimic it,” Steele said. “My dad would call me in to go to bed at night and he’d say ‘time for bed ya motor mouth,’ and it just stuck.”
So years later, the talented Steele would form his company “Motor Mouth Entertainment.”
And this past November, the years of practice as a kid with his toy trucks, and later, as an adult who honed his skills, Steele auditioned on America’s Got Talent.
The producers like his talent and the sounds he could make, so they asked him to make an audition tape which will be sent to the judges later this month.
“So we’re going to really take this thing over the top,” said Mike Colleran, Kody’s manager.
Steele is hosting a filming of three audition videos at the Caledonia MS/HS auditorium.
On Wednesday, December 18, Steele will perform his routine and tape it in front of a live audience of family, friends and supporters.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at The Caledonia Argus, MADD ALLEY, Elsie’s, Good Times, Chuck’s Old Fashion Meats, The Wired Rooster, Caledonia High School.
“We’re going to produce a series of videos and we wanted to do things a little different,” Colleran said.
Instead of filming Steele in his living room, the duo thought it would be a good idea to show the support he has of his hometown.
“We think the judges will be impressed,” Steele said. “It will take it to the next level.”
And the long-time theater performer of Caledonia schools is going to use the opportunity to give back.
“The money raised from the ticket sales will benefit the Caledonia Music Boosters,” Steele said.
AGT auditions
Steele has already made it much farther than most on his AGT journey.
In November he was one of about 600 or 700 people who were gathered in a studio in San Diego, California to audition for the show.
“We were broken out into groups of 30-40 people,” he said. “It was crazy, there were people juggling, riding unicycles, comedians, all kinds of people.”
The group auditioned in front of a producer with only a laptop.
At the end of his audition, Steele was asked to remain around.
“They said they always wanted an auctioneer,” Steele said. “They were quizzing me, asking me if I could make this sound effect or that sound effect.”
Steele nailed it.
“And now we have to get the three audition tapes sent off before Christmas,” he said of the producers request.
An entertainer at heart
Steele has always been an entertainer, and the 2011 Caledonia graduate is proud to be giving back to the program that helped prepare him for this moment.
“It feels good,” he said. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do and to have the support of so many of your friends and family makes it all the more special. I know they’ve got my back no matter what.”
Steele, who has his own You Tube, Tick Tock and other social media platforms, has performed with the Trailer Park Boys and has done several shows throughout his budding career.
He attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa and works with Spring Grove Auction, out of Spring Grove.
Limited seating
Be sure and pick your tickets up early as once they are sold out, they’re gone.
Come pack the house and help land Steele a spot on America’s Got Talent for an episode to be taped in 2020.
