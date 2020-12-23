By Mrs. Newgaard’s class
Caledonia Area Elementary
holiday, Christmas Eve, presents, Santa, and putting ornaments on the tree.
Herbie Burns
Son of Larry & Erin
You get toys, you can play in the snow and go sledding, and you get to ride snowmobiles.
Dallas Burrichter
Son of Matt & Emily
Jesus
Thane Conway
Son of Justin & Emily
Family
Addy Doering
Daughter of DJ & Chantel
Presents, Christmas toys, cookies, milk, gingerbread houses, candy canes, and reindeer.
Darryn Groothuis
Son of Ashley
You get presents for people and be nice.
Cade Gueltzow
Son of Sean & Shanna
It means you have fun with presents and you open them. If you open the presents it gets more fun!
Son of Tanya
God’s birthday is on Christmas and you get presents.
Drew Klug
Son of Cory & Shannon
Presents, family, presents.
Kole Klug
Son of Jason & Kayla
Jesus’ birthday.
William Lange
Son of Randy & Theresa
Presents, sleep, family.
Carson Lechner
Son of Zach & Lieren
Presents, Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, elves and a red bag.
Fynna Norris
Daughter of Larry & Erin
Having a lot of presents, putting up the Christmas tree, putting the decorations on it, and asking Santa for gifts.
Azlye Ranney
Daughter of Ben & Levenda
Toys, holiday, Christmas decorations, a chain to get you all the way to Christmas, green and red, having nice warm food, and winter.
Jeanette Rask
Daughter of Joe & Wendy
Love
Sawyer Runningen
Son of Kyle & Brittany
Toys, stockings, Christmas tree, sleigh, reindeer, Santa Claus, lights and I get presents.
Brenner Schwartzhoff
Son of Matt & Tayler
The snow falls, we put up a Christmas tree, Christmas lights, and Christmas decorations.
Lou Senn
Son of Sean & Chelsey
Well, I really like presents. I guess Princesses and seeing Santa.
Zoey Stemo
Daughter of Zach & Molly
Santa brings you presents.
Luke Vesterse
Son of Dan & Jessie
Presents
Rita Von Arx
Daughter of Scott & Sheila
that I can make a snowman and stuff, play with my mom outside when my dad is babysitting my brother, and I get to climb on snow.
Adamae Wiebke
Daughter of Cory Wiebke & Aimee Welscher
Jesus
Jordan Wurm
Son of Nathan & Jennifer
By Ms. Meyer’s class
Caledonia Area Elementary
Christmas feels fun because you get to play in the snow, and I get to wear my new pink boots.
Lenox Frauenkron
Daughter of Lorrie & Ramon
A Christmas tree, snowing out, and lots of food.
Sophie Halverson
Daughter of Jessica &
Justin
It is Jesus’s birthday.
Kaylee O’Heron
Daughter of Laura & Andy
Family, the lights, and presents.
Kynleigh Lund
Daughter of Donny Lund & Jadi Twite
Santa Claus, lights, and a Christmas tree.
Brayden Rask
Son of Kasey & Nick
The stocking and present.
Audrey Larson
Daughter of Amanda & Brad
Presents, toys, Santa’s wrapping paper.
Max Halverson
Son of Jessica & Justin
Christmas tree and toys.
Abbie Halverson
Daughter of Jessica & Justin
I think about Jesus.
Treyjen Burmester
Son of Bob & Tori
I think of snowmen and playing with Kiptyn and Kade in the snow and making big snowballs.
Lincoln Engan
Son of Emily & Kevin
I think of sledding. I get presents.
James Nelson
Son of Tammy & Eric
I think it means presents and love and joy.
Della Peterson
Daughter of Alissa & Michael
Christmas tree and decorating our house, a Grinch stocking, and lights in my room.
Eli Miller
Son of Sam Miller &
Justine Feine
Decorating trees and having Lucky our Elf on a Shelf here drinking mom’s coffee.
Ashlynn Hanson
Daughter of Daniel & Tasha
I think about elves.
Rosemarie Klug-Revels
Daughter of Kristen Klug & Joshua Revels
Decorating the Christmas tree.
Novah Peterson
Daughter of Clarissa
Guillaume & Nick Peterson
We get presents.
Aaron Speece
Son of Caitlin & Justin
Opening presents and eating food. Don’t be bad then you get presents.
Otis Hanson
Son of Laura & Jared
Put my Christmas tree up and my Elf came.
Lochlan Thorson
Son of Jade & Scott
My Elf on a Shelf comes to my house and each night moves to a new spot.
Avery Palen
Daughter of Kaitlin & Dan
By Mrs. Paus’ class
St. John’s Lutheran School
Santa gives us presents
Lavinia Klinski
Daughter of Justin & Bethany
It’s Jesus’ birthday
Emmalin Kruckow
Daughter of Josh & Chelsey
That is the day that Jesus was born. I love my brother.
Natalie Meyer
Daughter of Jordan & Rachelle
Santa is coming. We are getting our Christmas tree.
Traeden Meyer
Son of Justin & Kelly
Jesus is my Savior!
Jarrett Snodgrass
Son of Cole & Jacquelyn
It means giving thanks for presents. It’s Jesus’ birthday. It also means loving my brother.
Corbin Thies
Son of Justin & Connie
We celebrate Jesus’ birthday and family.
Isaac Diersen
Son of Jayson & Natalie
That Jesus was born on Christmas Day and we get presents.
Gage Goetzinger
Son of Dayva & Josh
By Mrs. Schroeder’s class
St. Mary’s Catholic School
It’s Jesus’ birthday. Santa comes down the chimney and you open presents. Christmas lights get put up.
Ryan Augedahl
Son of BJ & Emily
It snows. You put your tree and lights up.
Myah Dvorak
Daughter of Austin Dvorak & Chelsey Fotheringham
You put up our Christmas tree because its Jesus’ birthday. We go sledding.
Kaysley Kinstler
Daughter of Nate & Heidi
You turn on Christmas lights. Santa comes and you open presents.
Samson Kittleson
Son of Sam & Suzanne
It’s Jesus’ Birthday. Decorate the Christmas tree, open presents and bake cookies.
Parker Klug
Son of Kevin & Nichole
It’s Jesus’ birthday. We decorate the tree.
Kennadi Knutson
Daughter of Kent & Janelle
We put up our Christmas tree and decorate our house. Santa comes. Jesus was born.
Sophia Mauss
Daughter of Josh & Nicole
We put up our lights. We give Santa cookies and he brings us presents. Jesus has his birthday.
Mallory McCabe
Daughter of Eric & Jeanna
We put up our Christmas tree. We make Christmas cookies. It’s Jesus’ birthday. We get to sledding.
Kinley Meiners
Daughter of Richie & Amber
Jesus was born on Christmas. Santa comes and gives presents.
Ethan Moen
Son of John & Jenny
We put up our Christmas tree. We play in the snow. We make cookies.
Bode Renk
Son of Michael & Brianna
Santa comes down the chimney. Jesus’ birthday is that day. We bake Christmas cookies.
Mary Schieber
Daughter of Bobby & Kim Schieber
We go see Santa. We decorate our tree. We can play in the snow and make a snowman.
Colton Schuttemeier
Son of Ryan & Amanda
It is fun and we get presents. We put our Christmas tree up and our lights.
Jayse VanRavenhorst
Son of David VanRavenhorst & Christina Reed
It’s Jesus’ birthday. We decorate the Christmas tree. Make cokies for Santa and give him a glass of milk.
Thea Waters
Daughter of Ray Waters &
Jessica McCallson
