2023 Music in the Park - Gazebo Park

Gazebo Park fills with locals for Music in the Park.
2023 Music in the Park - The Executives (1)

The Executives are a 5-piece band featuring Tom Kelley, Lee Rasch, Roger Christians, Jeff Lokken and Keith Isaacs.
2023 Music in the Park - Farm to Table committee

A picnic dinner of hotdogs, chips, fresh lemonade and popcorn was served by members of the Farm to Table committee.
2023 Music in the Park - performance

July 11 was the second of 5 Music in the Park performances scheduled in Caledonia.
2023 Music in the Park - Polly Heberlein

Polly Heberlein, a prominent member of the Farm to Table Committee, introduced The Executives to the Caledonia crowd and informed attendees this year's Farm to Table dinner will be held Sept. 9.
2023 Music in the Park - food line

The line for food continued to grow at Music in the Park
2023 Music in the Park - The Executives (2)

According the group's Facebook page, The Executives are a 60's rock and roll band from La Crosse, formed in 1997.
2023 Music in the Park - lawn chairs

While some utilized park benches as seating for Music in the Park, most attendees brought their own lawn chairs.
  

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments