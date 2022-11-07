Rehearsals for the annual school play are well underway in Caledonia.

The 2022 cast and crew of this year's Caledonia school play, Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat.

Spearheaded by director Stacey Meyer and assistant director Trisha Babinski, the musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is coming to the Caledonia Middle/High School Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11, 12 and 13.

Vocal coach Rachel Storlie offers her expertise to Caledonia students during rehearsals for Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat.
Local Caledonia students rehearse for this year's production of Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat.
