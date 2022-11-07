Rehearsals for the annual school play are well underway in Caledonia.
Spearheaded by director Stacey Meyer and assistant director Trisha Babinski, the musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is coming to the Caledonia Middle/High School Performing Arts Center on Nov. 11, 12 and 13.
Miranda Schroeder will be playing Joseph, and Luther Frauenkron will be Jacob. The story also has two narrators, Grace McAllister and Russell Thies.
Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Preschool children ages 5 and under are able to get in for free.
All of the proceeds from ticket sales are funneled back into the Caledonia School District.
This is the first year that the school play is being produced in the fall, as opposed to the spring. This decision to move the production was made so as to accommodate the One Act play the school puts on every spring.
Given that most of the same students who participate in the One Act play also participate in the school musical, the cast and crew for "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" felt it best to spread out the effort.
This follows last year’s production of "The Adams Family" and is the second year that director Meyer and assistant director Babinski have worked together to put on the school play.
However, though this is only the second year of Meyer’s run as director in Caledonia, she does have a diverse resume and previous experience directing plays and musicals outside of Caledonia, before her and her family made the move to the area.
Shows for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday on Nov. 11 and 12, along with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase during intermission, with all the proceeds from these food sales being funneled directly back into Caledonia’s Middle/High School drama department.
When asked what inspired the decision to put on "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" this year, director Meyer stated “it’s a very upbeat, humorous show. (We) needed something that could lift us up and really lift the audience up. (We wanted to) “leave them feeling positive when they walk out of the doors of the Performing Arts Center — that they have a bounce in their step.”
This decision was made in conjunction with graduating seniors in the drama department.
“Over and over this season, we have seen things that did not go as we planned or bad things happened and we have looked for the good in it and we’ve looked to turn it into something good,” said Meyer. “That message seems to resonate with us.”
Director Meyer and assistant director Babinski would like to pay special thanks to the countless volunteers and helpers who played bring this year's production of "Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" to life.
