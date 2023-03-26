Don’t be a fool, race for candy and more with the Hokah Lions on April 1.
“I had suggested doing an Easter egg hunt a couple of years ago because I have small granddaughters and I was trying to think of something that we could do that would be fun for kids,” said Kim Holter, President of the Hokah Lions Club.
Last year was the first year the egg hunt came to Hokah and was a roaring success. According to Holter, the Lions were expecting around 50 people to attend the egg hunt’s debut. Shocked by the number of locals interested in the day, the Hokah Lions soon exceeded their initial expectations and saw 150 child entries and an estimated crowd of 300.
“It was way more than what we anticipated, so we’ve geared it up a bit more for this year,” said Holter.
The Easter egg hunt is free to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, April 1. Kids up to 10 years old are invited to participate in the hunt, with registration being available the day of, either outside the Hokah City Center or just inside the building, depending upon the weather.
“We don’t charge anything. We’re just giving back to the community and doing something special for the littles in our area,” said Holter.
The hunt itself will be hosted at a fenced in enclosure just behind the school. The eggs to be found are plastic, filled with miniature candies and are collected at the end of the hunt to be used again next year. The Lions Club asks that participants bring their own baskets for egg collection.
In an effort to keep the search organized, the hunt will be split into different age groups, starting with 0-2 and working its way up to 8-10.
“We have about four different brackets,” said Holter.
Additional activities, including a coloring contest, festive face paint, guess the number of jelly beans in a jar, and a raffle that offers the chance to win one of two bicycles, will be available at the event. All attendees will receive one free raffle ticket at registration. Coloring contest winners will be sent home with either an Easter basket filled with goodies or a cuddly stuffed bunny.
The Easter bunny is set to make an appearance and will be stationed against a backdrop for photos. Carnival style games will also be set up in the City Center and offer the opportunity to win a host of prizes. Games include picking a duck from a small indoor pool, fishing for prizes and a ring toss. The Lions are also hoping to have a Plinko board.
“There are a lot of activities going on. It’s kind of fast and furious for two hours,” said Holter. “It’s been amazing. Everyone’s so willing to help.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.