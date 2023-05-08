Hokah celebrated coach Jim "Cricket" Scholze recently, honoring him for his 40-plus years of service.
“The way we are is more like organized sandlot baseball,” said Cricket. “The extra stuff is not necessary. If you have it, great, but it’s not totally necessary, as long as you’ve got a bat, a ball, a glove and a place to play.”
Sandlot ball it was on May 7, as current and former little league players came dressed in shorts, T-shirts and Hokah gear to play a fun game of baseball. Adorned with classic wooden bats and worn out gloves, alumni night brought the Hokah community together.
The Hokah Hawks faced off against the Hokah Lions in a five inning game, seeing two home runs and resulting in a 6-2 win for the Hawks. Prior to its start, Cricket was recognized for his 40+ years as an integral member of the league’s coaching staff, causing a huge round of applause for himself and his loving wife Kim. The diamond’s new scoreboard and lighted flagpole were also revealed, with attendees participating in a countdown of the scoreboard’s first lighting.
“We appreciate the donation of the scoreboard,” said Cricket. “It means a lot.”
Concessions were open, operating by free will donations. The night drew a large crowd, with bleachers and dugouts washed in the iconic Hokah red. Many audience members and players alike reminisced about their time on the ballfield.
“Most of the stories don’t become the wins and loses, it might be the bus rides or something as simple as the change table” said Cricket. “That’s something, to me, is kind of cool.”
Scholze went on to explain that, when a kid is short of money at a game, all the teammates often toss their change onto the picnic table to help cover the cost of food and drink for that player. Cricket additionally recalled time spent staying overnight at a resort in Lanesboro, playing half a dozen games in 24 hours and “the kid from the opposition throwing up when he was catching because he ate too many hotdogs, or so-and-so winning the hotdog eating contest in Mabel.”
Cricket got his start in Hokah’s summer league, first as a player and then as a coach in high school, joining the crew as a summer job. Though he left the position briefly, he found his way back and has been coaching ever since.
“It keeps me young, I enjoy it,” said Cricket. “It gives me a chance to continue my passion.”
Owing much of his coaching success to the “many mentors” he’s had throughout the years, Scholze points to Coach George and Shucky Fink as major life influences.
“Coach George, he was my baseball mentor, not only on the ball diamond, but outside and taught me something as simple as helping your neighbor,” said Cricket.
He went on to recognize the late great Shucky Fink from New Albin, Iowa as an opposition coach whom he “learned so much from. … his passion was unbelievable, I’ll never forget it,” said Cricket.
Scholze paid homage to his parents for giving him a glove and providing opportunities for him to practice his baseball skills at home. He thanked Hokah legion members, as well as the city for continuing to maintain the grounds. The Twin Fund was also recognized for supporting the diamond after a large flood ravaged the field, as was a former player for using his Boy Scout project to provide dugout covers.
“We try to emphasize that every player, no matter if you’re at the top of the list or at the bottom of the list, you chase the foul ball or you carry the bag,” said Cricket.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
