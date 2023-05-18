A developer is seeking to build on Spring Grove land.
Born and raised in the area, Nate Sherburne has big plans to turn five county lots at the end of First and Second Avenue SE into a housing development. Sherburne attended Spring Grove City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16 to discuss the development.
“A city is like a business. If it’s not growing, it’s dying,” said Sherbourne. “The idea is to bring new families to town.”
Currently, Sherburne plans to sell the five open lots as raw land, then require the individual homeowners to be responsible for bringing the house online and tying into public utilities. Though the proposal eliminates cost for the city, it is not typical and would mean the road in front of the development property, which is gravel, would need to remain unpaved until all five lots were filled.
“What I'm proposing here is the simplest option,” said Sherburne.
Mayor Saundra Solum vocalized concern regarding this possibility, as “the city is trying to eliminate gravel roads.” The city engineer also cautioned against the proposal, as it may cause future difficulties if a developer wished to access the land behind the five lots.
City Administer Jana Elton also raised a brief concern regarding the gravel road, as a city ordinance currently prevents the approval of building permits without a paved road. Sherburne responded saying he is aware of the ordinance and would ask that a special circumstance be granted in this case.
In a report, submitted to the council by Sherbourne, the total economic impact of the proposed development is split into three phases. Phase one and two center around the local jobs and sale of goods associated with building a home, as well as the “ripple effect, the wages and profits for local area residents earned during the construction period are spent on other locally produced goods and services.” The third phase focuses on the “ongoing, annual effect” and includes “the local jobs, income and taxes generated as a result of the home being occupied.”
Sherburne estimates the total economic impact of all three phases would be about 10 million dollars. He estimated the yearly tax revenue for the five lots to be $44,462.50. This number was concluded using a tax breakdown for 412 3rd Ave. SE, a property that is just a block or two away from the proposed development.
“This would be a god sent to the Spring Grove economy,” said Sherbourne. “It’s significant money.”
Though many questions swirled regarding how saying yes to Sherbourne now may affect Spring Grove ability to grow in the future, Sherbourne urged the council to recognize the lack of development interest in Spring Grove. He went on to state that, at the start of his process, a cost analysis was performed. In the end, this analysis cautioned against the development and encouraged Sherbourne not to follow through with his investment into the five lots.
“I went ahead with the investment anyway because I believe in the town,” said Sherbourne. Though Sherbourne has faith in Spring Grove, he explained to the council a similar analysis would be done by any developer and he believes the city will be hard pressed to find anyone else willing to invest in the land behind his development.
Sherbourne also suggested the possibility of allowing construction on just the corner lots, as these already tie into city utility lines and would leave the rest of the space open, providing accessibility for future developments.
The City Council plans to have a special meeting on May 30 at 7 p.m. to discuss the development further, among other city issues.
“There are a lot of details that would need to be refined,” said the city administrator.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.