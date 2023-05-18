A developer is seeking to build on Spring Grove land.

Born and raised in the area, Nate Sherburne has big plans to turn five county lots at the end of First and Second Avenue SE into a housing development. Sherburne attended Spring Grove City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16 to discuss the development.

2023 SG development - gravel road 1

The section of road connecting 1st and 2nd Ave. SE end caps a suburban neighborhood in Spring Grove.
2023 SG development - gravel road 2

The gravel road, situated directly in front of the development property, remains rocky.
2023 SG development - sale sign

Gronne Dekar development, courtesy of Nate Sherburne, advertises county lots for sale.
2023 SG development - land 1

Five spacious lots are prime and ready for new families.
2023 SG development - land 2

New development property for sale in Spring Grove.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

