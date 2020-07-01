By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
About a year and a half ago, a new, local division of ICAN (Independent Choices Assistance if Needed) formed in Caledonia. Called ICAN Help, the group has been offering it’s clients the opportunity to do volunteer work, and make some new connections within their communities.
ICAN Help person-centered coordinator Liz Bickford said that “ICAN is the actual agency that supports people with unique abilities...”
According to it’s webpage, the goal of ICAN is to provide “Home and Community-Based services to persons with intellectual challenges in any county in the State of Minnesota subject to the standards of Minnesota statutes, Chapters 245A&D. Working in collaboration with the county workers to utilize effective means of sensible services.”
“The goal in the State of Minnesota is for people in our community to have more natural support,” Bickford stated. “Ties to the community. To live a more integrated life, if you will. ICAN Help was born of that, asking our clients if they would be interested in doing volunteer work with different projects.
“That’s how it got started. We wrote the grant for funding, and the goal of the grant was to connect our clients with their community. We are firm believers that you do that through volunteering. There’s no other way to have a better connection than to go out and do something for others...
Projects bring clients together with a range of other volunteer groups to make things happen.
“Our grant required that,” Bickford said. “They didn’t want our clients to just do projects by themselves. One of the projects we did was making tie blankets to take to hospitals, to the cancer ward. Our agency nurse used to work at the pediatric oncology center at Gundersen. And she said that kids would come in getting chemo and they’re always cold. It’s nice to be able to send them home with a blanket.
“We invited the National Honor Society (which) came in one day, and we spent about five hours working on these – the National Honor Society kids and our clients made blankets together.
“We’ve also gone to the Caledonia nursing home (Caledonia Care & Rehab) and Claddagh Senior Living and done that, too... So they get a sense of making a commitment, and the understanding that this is just volunteering. They just love it.
“Unfortunately, there’s now COVID-19, so we can’t take the blankets over to the hospital just yet. They want to be able to go in and hand them over, donate them.
The blanket project was just the beginning. “The next project we started was, we had bird feeders built and then they took them home and painted them and decorated them,” Bickford reported..”We took them to the Caledonia nursing home and Claddagh and hung them outside the windows so the residents could watch birds. We bring the shepherd hook and the whole thing, ready to go. They can put them away and use them next year...
“Just because you have support through an agency doesn’t mean that you don’t have a talent. Everybody has one and we’re going to keep asking until we find one. It’s taken a lot of coordinating and the projects take quite a while, but they enjoy it very much, and so that’s our goal, to keep going with that.
“It’s for the community to connect with our clients, too... It’s a way to take down that barrier. People can be sort of timid around people with disabilities. We’re a lot more alike than we’re different. That’s what people are realizing in a hurry.
“Now when our volunteers drive by the nursing home and Claddagh, they can see their bird houses, and they think ‘Wow, we did that!’”
At a nursing home in Houston, “Our clients went down there and did crafts that residents could have inside their rooms, things to decorate for Christmas, New Years’ Eve, or Valentines Day, for example... And they were also involved with doing some blankets there, too... Those three nursing homes are involved, and we’re slowly reaching out to others as well.”
“We’re looking at more local projects so there’s more natural support. When people in the community see our clients and they see each other they think, ‘there’s my friend.’ Not ‘there’s my staff,’ or ‘there’s someone that’s paid to watch me... My friend - who helped me with the blankets.’ You can have connections in the community, and you need to. It starts with giving back.
“The thing I enjoy the most is seeing the pride with a client, and seeing that connection that they made. They’re reaching out to the community and giving back. The knowledge that they did that, that they’re very capable with that, and that they all have a talent. It’s just about finding what that talent is.”
