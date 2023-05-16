Houston locals are seeking to preserve that community's history.
Previously an abandoned community center, the building that now houses a new museum was put up for bid by the city in spring 2022. The space sat on the market for many months, garnering little interest and remained vacant for some time.
Getting nowhere with its intent to sell, the city eventually decided the building was to be torn down. It was around this time that Shelley Jerviss and her husband Jim learned of the edifice.
“It was last Hoedown,” said Shelley. “One of the board members, Jim and I were sitting on a porch kitty corner to the park. We kept looking at this building saying ‘We can’t let it get torn down.’”
Born and raised in Houston, Shelley and Jim have many “personal family things” that tell the history of Houston, as well as an extensive collection of memorabilia and artifacts, acquired over a long period of time, at various auctions in and around the area.
“A lot of what we have to share has come from families in the area,” said Jerviss.
Springing to action, Shelley contacted Houston’s mayor and inquired about the building. Upon hearing there were no parties keen on utilizing the space, Jerviss struck up a conversation about the possibility of transforming the center into a museum that showcases familial keepsakes, auction collectables and more. Enthused by the idea, the mayor encouraged Jerviss to attend the City Council meeting in September.
“I went and talked to the council and they were all smiling from ear to ear,” said Jerviss. “They all thought it was a great idea.”
As the gears started to turn and lawyers were contacted, Shelley began talks with the city to buy the building in December 2022 and was able to complete the purchase in January. Hitting the ground running, Jerviss organized a museum board meeting the day after securing the space.
“I had been pre-planning who would start out on the board,” said Jerviss.
Currently, the museum board consists of five people. Shelley is the board president and works closely with a vice president, secretary and treasurer, as well as a museum curator. The board worked hard to get the building up to snuff and met once every two weeks, starting in January up until the space’s grand opening and ribbon cutting on May 11.
As of now, funding for the space operates by donations from the community.
“We don’t charge admission at all and don’t ever plan to,” said Jerviss.
Therefore, those willing to continue support for the museum are encouraged to sign up for a $15 membership. According to Jerviss, as of now, the membership “is mainly just a way to support us.” However, in the future the board plans to include access to a museum newsletter and provide certain special benefits to its membership holders.
“People in the community have been so generous,” said Jerviss.
Parties interested in purchasing a membership or submitting a one-time donation are encouraged to contact Shelley. Additionally, residents who would like to either permanently donate or temporarily loan local artifacts to the museum as an exhibit, are also welcome to contact Shelly.
“We’re open to people willing to volunteer,” said Jerviss. “There will be opportunities for people to just come and be in the building when it’s open. I have a list of people already interested in that.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.