Houston High School

In previous years, the Houston School Board has worked with the Hiawatha Valley Ed District (HVED) to build its special education department. However, at a meeting Sept. 1, the Houston School Board discussed the possibility of walking away from HVED and creating programming for its special education department on its own.

A community expert and special education coordinator out of Wisconsin came to the Houston School Board meeting to discuss this future possibility.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments