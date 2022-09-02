In previous years, the Houston School Board has worked with the Hiawatha Valley Ed District (HVED) to build its special education department. However, at a meeting Sept. 1, the Houston School Board discussed the possibility of walking away from HVED and creating programming for its special education department on its own.
A community expert and special education coordinator out of Wisconsin came to the Houston School Board meeting to discuss this future possibility.
Many benefits of this new direction were made known, including the opportunity for the school to individually tailor its special education program to the needs of its individual students. This would be done by looking at the Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) for district students currently enrolled in Houston’s special education department and using these IEPs as the basis for a newly designed program.
This specific tailoring through IEPs would allow the school’s special education program to target the individual needs of students and help them meet their own personal goals.
Other benefits include allowing all hiring to be done through the district, as well as the school receiving the opportunity to grow its own teachers and build its special education training around the specific needs of its own students.
“We would only be focusing on what we need in house. Not that everyone isn’t important; it’s just, our heads revolve around our students,” said Board Chair Tom Stillin.
In addition to these benefits, some concerns were also raised. Main topics of discussion centered around what the transition period from HVED to this new programming would look like, as well as if there is enough room in the school’s budget to adequately fund the program revamp.
Concerns regarding staff projections and whether or not there will be enough qualified staff available in the area to fill the positions necessary to build this new programming were also brought up.
It’s all about “How is it going to fit in our school?” said Stillin.
The Houston School Board agreed to form a separate committee focused on sitting down with district teachers and staff who the programming would service and figure out the best course of action from there.
The possibility of building its own personalized programming for its special education department is not the only option the Houston School Board is exploring. Regardless, however, an official plan addressing the needs of those in the special education department is a state requirement.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.