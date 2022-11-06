The Houston School Board met Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. The time was primarily used to reflect on the Houston School District and all the board has accomplished.
Superintendent Mary Morem invited current sitting School Board members to speak up and say a few words about the Houston School District and what the board is most proud of.
Mark Swenson expressed great pride in the resilience of Houston School District students, teachers and staff. Swenson described the COVID-19 pandemic as being “a long haul” and applauded everyone in the school district for adjusting out of isolation and “trying to get back to normalcy.”
Josh Norlien described the Houston School District as small but mighty.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” said Josh Norlien. “We may be small in numbers, but we offer a lot.”
Mimi Carlson also chimed in with a special nob toward the Hurricane Hub and how quickly it has become a success.
“I’m really proud of the buildings that we have and Hurricane Hub and how it has become a key part of the community, already,” said Mimi Carlson.
Gene Lundak additionally expressed his support and appreciation for the school’s maintenance staff and shared a sweet story of his wife commenting on how nice and well kept the Houston school ground’s always look.
“Taking pride,” said Superintendent Mary Morem.
Many community members, including Houston students and parents, were also present at this meeting and expressed their individual pride for the Houston School District.
One Houston student stepped forward and let it be known “the teachers are a lot more real lately. Before COVID, they did their classes and then moved on, but now I feel like they are more open to creating connections with students and talking about their lives, and that makes classes more fun and easier to pay attention to.”
This sentiment warmed the hearts of many who were in attendance at the School Board meeting.
“I love hearing that; thank you” said Superintendent Mary Morem.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
