The Houston School Board welcomed two new members and two recurring members to its table at the board’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Pete Peterson and Mark Swenson were reelected to the Houston School Board in November. The election additionally resulted in new board members Marissa Bailey and Nicki Johnson being added to the School Board fold in Houston.
“Welcome aboard, all” said Board Member Josh Norlien.
In addition to welcoming these new and recurring members, the board also elected its chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer at the meeting on Jan. 5.
Board member Mark Swenson kicked off the conversation and nominated Mimi Carlson as the chair.
“Being of veteran status, being on the board for a while, I think that holds a lot of merit, just because we meet only so often a year, and, to kind of get educated and understand all the processes and everything, it takes a little while,” said Swenson.
Following these remarks, Carlson accepted the nomination, and, with no longer nomination on the floor, a roll call vote for Carlson as the new Board Chair proceeded. The motion was carried unanimously. Carlson then took over as the new chair.
Conversation then moved to the vice chai position, with Swenson nominating board member Josh Norlien.
“Thanks, Mark,” stated Norlien, in response.
After calling three times for any other nominations, as per meeting custom, and hearing none, the School Board went on to vote by roll call for Norlien as its vice chair. The motion passed unanimously.
“Congratulations Josh,” said Carlson, following the vote.
Discussion then moved to a vote for School Board clerk. Swensen was nominated for this position by member Richard Erdmann. No other nominations presented themselves, and the motion was accepted unanimously. This was followed by a vote for School Board treasurer.
“I would like to nominate Pete for that one,” said Erdmann.
Despite some initial hesitation, member Pete Peterson accepted the nomination, and the board went into yet another roll call vote. The motion was carried unanimously.
In addition to appointing the above positions, the School Board also finalized its 2023 meeting schedule, which notably includes a special board meeting that is to occur on Thursday, Jan. 20.
“We will need [a special meeting] in January here, just because we need to meet. … on the work that we’ve been doing with our Community Engagement Team. So, you can plan on that,” said Superintendent Mary Morem.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
