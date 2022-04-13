By Jordan Gerard
While there wasn’t an official action, Houston School Board is starting the planning stages for its two new recently purchased buildings.
At the regular board meeting on Thursday, April 7, Superintendent Mary Morem summarized the results of a survey that was available to students, parents, staff and community members. It asked for suggestions on how to use the ABLE building and former Catholic church building.
There were 209 respondents, and of those, the most popular answers were extra curricular activities, Hurricane Watch, banquets, community education classes, post secondary education options (PSEO), community organization space, school-related large group activities and fitness classes.
In the ABLE building, respondents said they’d like to see the space used for an auditorium, daycare center, weight room, additional gym and a robotics space. Other mentions include moving the Minnesota Virtual Academy (MNVA) over there, which would free up classroom space at the high school.
Morem said she would likely be bringing decisions back to the board more consistently in order to determine the uses of the buildings.
Board member Pete Peterson encouraged board members to read the individual results of the survey. Board chair Tom Stilin appreciated people providing input.
No final decisions have been made yet on the uses of the buildings. The board did approve a resolution that confirms the lease-purchase agreement and ground lease for $473,000.
Solar panel project
Houston High School could soon get 10% of its energy from two solar panel arrays, if the district is the recipient of a grant that would pay for 95% of the project.
Morem filled out an application for the first round and based on the criteria used by Solar Connections, a company based in Rochester, Minnesota and Onalaska, Wisconsin, the district qualifies for 95% of the project to be funded by grants.
The project is two 49.6 kilowatt DC panel arrays that would be placed on top of Houston High School and Houston Elementary School, Solar Connections commercial solar specialist Brok Johnson told the board.
The total project cost is $235,104, or $2.37/watt. The grant pays for $223,349 of that cost, with $11,755 left over for the district. The district is expected to save about $8,000 to $8,500 in energy costs after the first year, then about $25,000 in savings after five years, and finally, about $288,000 in savings after 30 years.
Environmental-wise, the panels offset about 87.9 metric tons of CO2 annually. Furthermore, Solar Connections helps teachers implement solar energy education into their curriculum, such as math, science and trade careers.
Solar Connections and the school can monitor the array’s productivity online, and get notified right away if there is an issue. The array will be installed on the roof, but will not puncture the roof membrane. Instead, it’s weighted down. Part of the process is making sure the roof can handle the weight of the array, which is about five pounds per square foot. That analysis cost is factored into the grant.
Solar Connections offers a 25-year production warranty, 10-year standard warranty on inverters, 10-year workmanship warranty. The array is durable and can withstand 1” hail going 50 mph, and is rated to withstand wind speeds over 100 mph.
The board asked about ongoing maintenance of the array. Johnson said those costs were factored into the grant, and the arrays don’t require a lot of maintenance. Stilin asked if the 20-year warranty extension could be factored into the grant cost, and Johnson agreed.
If the district wanted to expand the solar array in the future, that would be a separate project.
The board gave permission to allow Morem to finish the final application by May 31.
Other news
Morem presented two students for Hurricane Heroes. Juniors Ethan Kinstler and Sydney Torgerson were the recipients for April, and also the ExCEL recipients.
The board gave permission for Morem to purchase school bus stop arm cameras, if the district was approved for grant that would cover 100% of the cost.
The district approved the Washington, D.C. trip for juniors and seniors from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2022. They also approved Rushford State Bank as the school’s new official depository.
The board approved MNVA teacher Andrew Borne to plan a trip to Costa Rica for summer 2023. Students from Houston School District are allowed to go on the trip.
The board was also informed that shot clocks for the gym were purchased by the Minnesota State High School League’s requirement of April 1. Those will be installed this summer.
Principals’ reports
High school principal Michael Mangan said enrollment was fairly consistent, with 34 students graduating and about 30 sixth graders coming in next year. Summit Learning Center is maxed out at 25 students, and referrals continue to come in from the Houston School District and other neighboring districts. He also mentioned the partnership with La Crescent School District was working well by providing students with work-based learning.
Elementary principal Richard Bartz said the preschool building was inconvenienced by roots disrupting the sewer line. Enrollment-wise, the district is keeping up its numbers with 24 kids in Pre-K 3, 28 in Pre-K 4 and about 30 incoming kindergarteners. He also thanked Greta Goetting, Jackie Thimmesch and Steve Munderloh for their years of service to the district.
MNVA principal Angela Specketer said they were looking to add College in the Schools curriculum, and several career pathways programs including manufacturing and agriculture.
Next meeting
The board moved into closed session to discuss negotiations. The next meeting is May 5, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
