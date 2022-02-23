By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Have a piece of furniture that needs a refurbishment or modernization? Need that perfect piece of home decor? Look no further than Timeless Creations in Houston, recently re-opened in a re-done space with a mother-daughter duo at the helm.
Kristen Collins and Vicki Olson’s business can be described as truly unique. Not only are the home decor pieces just the right mix of new, old and handmade, but they also offer furniture pieces that have been revamped. They’re also a furniture store that can give an old piece a new look, whether they’re doing the work themselves or helping someone who loves to do-it-yourself.
“We do help the people who like to do it themselves,” Olson said. “We offer our furniture paint line that we use, help people with choosing colors, knowing how to paint, knowing what to do.”
Olson learned how to refurbish furniture from her mother. When she got married and had a family of her own, they couldn’t always afford to go out and buy brand new for everybody, so refurbishing was the ticket. Then her daughter learned how to refurbish and now they’ve got Timeless Creations.
“We take pieces and basically update them. So a lot of times, people have pieces bought in the 80s/90s, they’re just out of date,” Olson said. “They’re still good, functional pieces, but they don’t like them for some reason or another ... and we just bring them back to life.”
Collins added they also refurbish pieces that might end up in a landfill, most of which need paint and new hardware. Sometimes it’s just a matter of replacing a drawer bottom or filling in chips, Olson noted.
“We try to re-use older pieces that still have great bones, but they need a little loving so we do that, as well as custom pieces for people that want to keep their furniture because it’s a great piece, but it might need a little updating,” Collins said.
Materials wise, the duo found a line of paint that they themselves use and offer for sale in the store. Fusion Mineral Paints is their choice of paint, after a lot of trial and error. That line includes a topcoat in the paint and is user-friendly, Collins said.
“If we like it, that’s usually a good indication that a lot of other people can use it and like it,” Collins said. “It’s just really easy.”
For pieces of furniture that are still in good shape, sometimes it’s just a matter of a little TLC. Olson said a lot of people have pieces of furniture sitting their basements unused because they don’t like the look of it. But with a coat of paint or oil, it gives a refreshed look and the piece is welcomed back to usage.
The mother-daughter duo enjoys their work together and the best part is bouncing ideas off each other.
“A lot of times it’s easier for us to design things or come up with colors or something because we’re bouncing the ideas back and forth, and all of a sudden we look at each other like ‘That’s it. That’s what we’re going to do.’ I think we work better on that kind of thing,” Olson said.
Before Covid hit, they offered painting classes that were fun and informal. They plan to bring those classes back, by popular request, and they’re open to new ideas as well.
When Timeless Creations was first started in 2015, the shop was located on the family farm outside of Houston. Now with a growing business, the space in that workshop has quickly shrunk. It shrunk even more if someone had brought in a large dining set or table and chairs to be worked on, Olson noted.
“We were quickly running out of space over there because we do our own furniture, but we also paint other people’s furniture that they want to keep. If they have something that just needs a little updating,” Collins said. After moving the business to Cedar Street, there’s more room in the workshop.
Moving to town has been beneficial as well. The space is bright, open and gives more retail space.
“We’re kind of an all-in-one here. You can find what you need to re-do your furniture. We’ve got the paint, the cleaning products, we’ve got the hardware, and we’re very willing to help,” Olson said.
Another benefit is the conversation with customers.
“I like to talk to people. I like to talk. I like to listen to what people have to say about their homes and help them out with it,” Olson said. Collins agreed.
On the weekend of the grand re-opening, Feb. 12, there quite a few new people coming into Timeless Creations, even coming from further away.
Olson and Collins started the business with painting furniture and selling that online through another artisan’s Facebook page. It’s evolved to include a workshop on the farm and a business space in town featuring decor, paints, handmade soaps, several pieces of revamped furniture, candles and more. Several Houston artisans sell their art in the shop. Bill Hoskins’ wooden bowls, Chuck Halvoson’s live-edge woodwork and Steve Scheu’s glass-blown tumblers and small bowls, as well as many artists are featured.
“All of the furniture, we source and we upcycle, paint it, re-finish it,” Collins said. “For ourselves, we like to find and curate antique items, so we have a few of those smattered about. We also make a lot of our own decor, like custom plaques. We make home fragnances, all the candles and melts, diffusers ... We got quite a mixture of different items.”
Perhaps one of the most popular items in the store are the farmhouse risers, little pedestals that add dimension to any display or used to maximize space on counter tops or tables.
Both enjoy a mix of new, old and handmade styles. It’s a style that flows from their own homes to the store.
“We like the unique, and that’s what we try to go for,” Olson said.
“We kind of just go with our own style and we’re amazed that people love it. It’s like ‘Oh wow, they do like what we do,’” she joked.
If they had to name their favorite style of decor, it would be a mixture of farmhouse and French. Some of the pieces in the store lean more toward the French style, while others are purely farmhouse.
The building was previously the home of the Houston Fitness Center, and still is. Olson and Collins remodeled the unused garage space into the new fitness center, then worked on their business space. Fingers in Motion, owner Roxanne Grondin is still in the building as well. She was the previous owner of the building.
Local contractors working on the new space were Brian Olson Construction, Graf Electric (La Crescent) and TNT Painting (Spring Grove).
The Houston County EDA and ESB Banking assisted with funding and the purchase of the building. Olson and Collins spoke highly of EDA director Allison Wagner and ESB’s staff.
“Both came to the grand re-opening. The support they’ve give us has been just fantastic,” Olson said.
Timeless Creations is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s located at 113 W. Cedar St. in Houston.
Follow them on Facebook at Timeless Creations MN for the latest events and updates, and find their website at www.timelesscreationsmn.com. They also have an Etsy shop and can ship furniture and other decor items across the U.S.
