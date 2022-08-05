Houston school sign.jpg

The Houston School Board has been working with MiEnergy and a solar supply company on a state proposal to install solar panels on school grounds.

The proposal is in its third and final phase and details adding rows of solar panels to the yard in front of the Bus Barn. With the panels, the school would save an estimated $5,500-$6,000 a year in energy output.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

