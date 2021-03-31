By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
There’s two sides to each issue and in the case of Houston’s proposed OHV trail, it’s a matter of economic opportunity versus concern for the environment.
The City of Houston, business owners and local residents seek a new avenue of tourism for the city and southeast Minnesota, as the trail would be the first of its kind in this part of the Driftless Region.
Speaking of the Driftless Region, others wonder if the area will remain just as driftless with the potential addition of the OHV trails. Not to mention the environmental concerns on delicate soils, impacts to wildlife and peacefulness to the city located along the banks of the Root River.
Recently, the Houston City Council took steps to further secure funding for the trails, including a prepared Environmental Assessment Statement (EAS), which was requested by Karen Umphress.
The EAS was required in order for the city to accept a $150,000 funding grant from Recreational Trails Grant. It was prepared by the clubs interested and/or the city, not the DNR, according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Area Supervisor Jess Althoff.
Umphress has been with this project since its inception 12 years ago, City Administrator Michelle Quinn clarified for the Argus, but she is not part of the advisory committee.
Umphress explained she is a trail enthusiast who works with the MN DNR and currently, the City of Houston. She is also a project manager and national expert on OHV trails.
“I am also advising the MN DNR and City regarding the best management practices for creating a sustainable OHV trail system, helping to secure grants and other funding so the project doesn’t cost the people of Houston any money,” Umphress said. “... and helping deal with all of the paperwork involved. Our goal is to make this as easy as possible for the City.”
She has been part of a nonprofit organization, the National Off Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC) and is also a member of the Twin Cities Trail Riders based in Jordan, Minnesota. NOHVCC is a nonprofit public benefit organization that is primarily funded by the Motorcycle Industry Council, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America and the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, according to its website at www.nohvcc.org. Its purpose is to help establish new OHV clubs and state associations, strengthen existing clubs, improve and promote responsible OHV recreation management and resource protection, among other goals.
Several Minnesota communities have OHV trails that have been a positive economic factor, Umphress said. The best examples are the Iron Range OHV Park in Gilbert in northern Minnesota. This park is similar to Houston’s potential park, in the sense that it is located within city limits and there were concerns about potential noise, traffic and other issues.
“After the first weekend of the park operations, almost all of the concerns were put to rest,” Umphress said. The City of Gilbert has grown and additional businesses have opened. Neighboring cities like Eveleth, Virginia, Biwabik and Mountain Iron have not seen that growth, but Eveleth and Virginia have created a trail leading to the OHV park.
Umphress added there was no increase in crime or trespassing in the area and sound or noise has not been an issue.
She gave another example of the Appleton OHV park in Swift County, far western Minnesota, that has helped the community survive. After the park opened, a 1,600-bed prison in Swift County closed, resulting in job loss.
Umphress relayed Swift County Commissioner Gary Hendrickx said the reason there was not an economic downturn in the county was due to the OHV park. It brings in riders from across Minnesota, the Dakotas and Iowa, she added. In fact, the park has been so successful, the county expanded it four times and is looking to do so again.
According to a Feb. 20, 2021 article in the West Central Tribune, “The Swift County Board of Commissioners approved applying for a Federal Recreation Trails Program and Minnesota Trails Association Program grant funds for possible acquisition.”
This park is located in a former gravel mine area and current discussions include the possibility of adding 175 acres to the park. Hendrickx said the park saw increased usage during the past year, and that it saw riders coming from greater distances than in previous years, according to the West Central Tribune, based in Willmar, Minnesota.
It’s not just the economic opportunity that is appreciated, it’s also OHV riders who appreciate areas like Swift County and Gilbert that have allowed OHV trail systems to be created, Umphress noted.
“The OHV community tries to give back to these communities by spending their dollars in the community,” Umphress said.
Despite most of the interested clubs and riders being from Rochester and the Twin Cities area, movers and groovers behind the trail have explored the possibility of having local people form a club, and several said they would be interested, she added.
A local club has not been formed yet, as the process for creating a motorized trail system is lengthy. If the trail becomes a reality and construction starts, then a club should be formed.
Local businesses like the Sawmill Inn could benefit from new tourism. At the January meeting, Loken’s Sawmill Inn & Suites owner Eileen Loken said the city should not put “all of its eggs in one basket.” Currently, the city boasts being part of the Root River Trail, the International Owl Center, the Houston Nature Center, annual celebration Houston Hoedown, the Mission 66 all-inclusive playground, Root River Triathlon, summer concert series, Houston Hollidazzle and more.
With much of Houston’s features concentrated on the outdoors, an OHV trail might seem like a logical choice, but opposers of the trail have expressed several concerns.
The first of which is noise. Over the course of several recent council meetings in 2021, residents have expressed they do not wish to hear OHVs on that hillside.
At the March council meeting, resident Chris Moon said he comes home at night, has peace and quiet and does not want to hear fourwheelers up and down that hill. Rick Fitting echoed those thoughts earlier and said Houston has a small town feel with peace and quiet.
“I work all week, relax on my back deck. I don’t hear motorcycles, I don’t hear off-highway vehicles,” he said.
A noise study was first conducted by Minneapolis-based firm WSB & Associates on June 3, 2013. However, that was an essential function required in the process of changing the land use to motorized. The study measured noise at three locations on the property.
The study found that decibel levels met the Minnesota State Daytime and Nighttime Standard, with the exception of Site 2, which measured at 50.9 decibels, the nighttime standard is 50 decibels. Site 2 is located in the northeast corner of the site.
The state standard decibel levels are 60/65 dBA (A-weighted decibels) and 55/50 dBA, which the study cites equal to conversational speech and a library, respectively.
It was also noted that there was “no clear indication that noise levels significantly change from season to season.” The study also cited vegetation, if high, wide and dense enough, can also decrease noise.
The city ordered another noise study from Acoustics OHV LLC, based in Random Lake, Wisconsin that will use eight OHVs on the trail at one time to further measure noise.
Another concern was the erosion on the hillside. Many residents noted the silty, clay loam soils and sandy soils that are a feature of the bluffs in Houston County. Many also remember the historic flood of 2007 where landslides occurred along State Highway 16, just east of Houston, and when the city was threatened by Root River levels not previously seen.
In the process of creating the trail map in 2015, the U.S. Forest Service’s enterprise unit “Trails Unlimited LLC,” noted several concerns about the soil types. The silty, clay loam soils and sandy soils are “weak soils for frequent traffic.”
The document, Design and Layout of Houston OHV Trail, is essentially a manual of how to build the trail according to the map and according to terrain constraints. The document was authored by Jerry D. Barrow, a retired civil engineer with 32 years of experience with the U.S. Forest Service, six years in private practice and 30 years in trails. He has degrees in civil engineering and forestry.
Barrow gives several recommendations, techniques and equipment types in order to harden trail treads, reduce erosion and control water. He also states the trail construction is “going to require much greater skilled equipment operators with expertise,” and that there will be a “higher construction cost.”
Editor’s note: This story is part two of a longer series on the proposed Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) trail in Houston. Stay tuned for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.