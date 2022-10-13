There are two candidates running for seats on the Houston Mayor at the 2022 election: David Olson and Scott Wallace
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.
There are two candidates running for seats on the Houston Mayor at the 2022 election: David Olson and Scott Wallace
The Caledonia Argus asked the candidates a few questions about why they're running, and their answers are recorded below.
Preferred name: Dave Olson
Age: 66 years old
Occupation: Retired, but worked in road construction
Education: High school diploma
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I’ve been in the mayor’s position for six years now and have been a part of Houston for 66 years.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
The big issues are streets and infrastructure. Over half of the below ground water and sewer is far out of date. I also keep looking for ways to bring revenue into our city. We have future projects in the works that I could be a good part of. Small towns have a very limited income source and using those dollars wisely is very important. I feel I’ve helped to do that so far and I want to continue doing that.
A lot has happened in six years: seven new businesses, a new community center, new streets, sealing coatings, work on the water and wastewater plants, as well as five new homes.
All of that being said, I would like to keep working for the people of Houston.
Preferred name: Scott Wallace
Age: 59 years old
Occupation: Business owner, independent contractor for FedEx Ground
Education: Wadene High School (1981), Detroit Lakes Technical College (1982) Ag Technology. My most valuable education was growing up and working on our family farm in Ottertail County, MN.
How are you connected with and/or involved in the Houston community, and/or what local government experience do you have?
I am new to the community. I relocated here two years ago. I have two teenagers that attend Houston High School.
Why are you running and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
I am running for this position to connect and build relationships with those in the community that are truly inspired to help make a positive difference. I believe we can work together to preserve the natural beauty of our area and support local business owners.
We can support and develop attractive outdoor activities that children and adults can safely enjoy. I would work with the DNR to find alternatives for the original OHV trail project. The OHV project is simply a very bad idea for the community. Procrastinating and dragging this project out has become very damaging to the community.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.