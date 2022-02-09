By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Four Houston High School students were recognized for outstanding hard work inside and outside of school.
The Minnesota State High School League Triple A award stands for Academics, Arts and Athletics. The award honors seniors who have a 3.0 GPA or higher and who participate in League-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities. Four statewide award winners will be chosen and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
To qualify, a senior must:
• Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher
• Participate in at least one league-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program
• Comply with MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct
• Complete the application form and submit it by the deadline
From Houston, seniors Caden Ness and Therese Jore earned that award.
Caden Ness
What are your plans after high school?
Attend Western Technical College for Agribusiness Management, Science, and Technology
What MSHSL activities do you participate in?
I played football, I am in MHS, and I also participate in trap shooting
What drives you to work hard in academics, arts and athletics?
My friends drive me to do better. We all work together to help each other get better.
What advice do you have for younger students to achieve their goals?
Keep up on your work and keep a good attitude, your attitude will take you places
Why is working hard important to you now and later in life?
I believe working hard is the only way you can be successful. If you work hard you can achieve anything.
Therese Jore
What are your plans after high school?
I am attending the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities Honors Program with an intended major in Political Science and a minor in Mass Communications.
What MSHSL activities do you participate in?
Caledonia Girl’s Soccer, Houston Girl’s Basketball, Rushford-Peterson/Houston Girl’s Track and Field, Band, Minnesota Honor Society, HHS Mentor Program, Knowledge Bowl, and the HHS Newspaper
What drives you to work hard in academics, arts and athletics?
I work hard to reciprocate the work and effort that others put in for me.
What advice do you have for younger students to achieve their goals?
Be patient with yourself and others. Ask questions, especially the stupid ones!
Why is working hard important to you now and later in life?
I want to be successful later in life. Even though I cannot quantify my success, the least I can do for myself is work hard NOW, build healthy habits NOW, create a strong foundation NOW, and trust that I have prepared myself for success after high school.
ExCEL Award
The Minnesota State High School League ExCEL award stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership.” It recognizes students who are active in school activities, leaders in their schools and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service.
To qualify, a junior must:
• Make satisfactory progress toward graduation
• Participate in an MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity
• Hold a leadership position(s) in their school
• Volunteer in their community
• Meet MSHSL General Eligibility Requirements (Bylaw 206)
From Houston, juniors Ethan Kinstler and Sydney Torgerson earned that award.
Ethan Kinstler
What is your participation in fine arts or athletics?
Baseball, band, weight lifting and football.
How do you volunteer in your community? What groups do you volunteer with?
Volunteer at church with highway clean up and help at the pancake supper.
What or who helped you to be a leader?
My bosses at Stinson’s Country-Style Meats and my parents.
What advice do you have for younger students?
Have fun in high school before you have a lot of responsibilities as an adult.
Sydney Torgerson
What is your participation in fine arts or athletics?
Basketball, volleyball, softball, Knowledge Bowl and color guard.
What leadership positions do you hold in your community?
Student Council, honor society, seventh-grade mentors.
How do you volunteer in your community? What groups do you volunteer with?
Youth girls basketball and 4-H.
What or who helped you to be a leader?
My faith in God, my parents and my coaches.
What advice do you have for younger students?
My advice is to always work hard. It may seem difficult sometimes, but working hard to achieve good grades will not only help you develop good habits, but it will benefit you in your future too.
