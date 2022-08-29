Houston new teachers 2.jpg

Top row: Dane Wiskow, Chris Johnson, Katie Hansen and Angela McQuinn, Bottom row: Rebecca Swedberg, Skylar McKinney and Shelby Reinert
Houston new teachers 1.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Dane Wiskow, Christopher Johnson, Lisa Skifton and Larissa Unseth.

Houston Public Schools hosted an in-service day on Thursday, Aug. 25 for its eight new teachers, two of whom are student teachers working to complete their undergraduate degrees in education.

Of these eight new teachers, five call Minnesota home, with Lisa Skitfon being the only educator who credits Houston as her hometown. The additional three new faces hail from various parts of Wisconsin.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments