Houston Public Schools hosted an in-service day on Thursday, Aug. 25 for its eight new teachers, two of whom are student teachers working to complete their undergraduate degrees in education.
Of these eight new teachers, five call Minnesota home, with Lisa Skitfon being the only educator who credits Houston as her hometown. The additional three new faces hail from various parts of Wisconsin.
Most of these new teachers possess some degree of prior experience in the educational field. However, the Houston School District is happy to welcome two student teachers to their program: Larissa Unseth from Cashton, Wisconsin and Skylar McKinney from Kasota, Minnesota. Unseth’s cooperating teacher is educator Lisa Evans and McKinney’s cooperating teacher is educator Daneka Romportl.
Both Unseth and McKinney are in the special education department. However, Unseth will be working alongside Evans in the High School, whereas McKinney will be working alongside Romportl in the Elementary School.
When asked what excites her about being a student teacher, Unseth responded that she is most looking forward to “learning more about my field and using that in my future career.”
Skifton is also a special education teacher, as is Katie Hansen-Farnen. Hansen-Farnen accredits La Crosse, Wisconsin as her hometown and will be working in the Elementary special education program, whereas Skifton will be stationed in the High School.
Hansen-Farnen has three years of previous experience teaching special education and Skifton taught for two years at Houston Elementary School from 1996 to 1998 in their special education program.
Skifton has been a school psychologist for the past 22 years.
Skifton is proud to be a 4-H leader in her community and Hansen-Farnen is heavily involved with music. She loves to sing, as well as play the piano and the drums. She also directs musicals at Houston High School and is a show choir member in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Both educators are looking forward to establishing lasting relationships with their students.
I am excited “to work with a team of educators, meeting the students and watching them grow,” said Hansen-Farnen.
In addition to these new faces in Houston’s special education program, four other educators have joined the Hurricane family. Shelby Reinert from Sparta, Wisconsin is the new first grade teacher and has previous experience working with kindergartens, Title I and second graders.
Nick Hoff from Rushford, Minnesota is Houston’s new sixth grade teacher and has four years of previous experience working with fifth graders.
“I am very excited to be back in the area and to be joining such an amazing school district at Houston,” said Hoff.
Dane Wiskow from St. Charles, Minnesota is the new kindergarten through twelfth grade choir teacher. Wiskow previously spent one year in New Richmond, Wisconsin teaching kindergarten through fifth grade music, as well as middle school band lessons. Wiskow also taught kindergarten through fifth grade music in Tomah, Wisconsin as a long term substitute on an as needed basis.
Christopher Johsnon from Shoreview, Minnesota will be teaching tenth through twelfth grade English and previously taught in Mora, Minnesota for one year.
“I am looking forward to creating many fond memories with the Hurricane community,” said Johnson.
Popular hobbies for this group include gardening, being outside, exploring different hiking trails and kayaking, as well as reading, traveling and spending time with family, friends and beloved house pets.
In addition to these new teachers, the Houston School District also welcomed new Assistant Principal Angela McQuinn and district wide instructional coach Rebecca Swedberg at this in-service day.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
