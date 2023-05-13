2023 Houston mock crash - 1

A mock crash scene at Houston High School depicted graphic crash scene images to help young drivers understand the dangers and responsibilities associated with driving.
2023 Houston mock crash - 2

Fake blood and actors screams could be heard from the scene.
2023 Houston mock crash - sirens

Police cars and ambulances barreled in, sirens blazing for mock crash at the Houston High School. 
2023 Houston mock crash - medavac

As part of the simulation, Houston Fire and Rescue dispatched a medevac helicopter to the high school.
2023 Houston mock crash - jaws of life

The Houston rescue squad uses the jaws of life to remove a trapped passenger.
2023 Houston mock crash - scene

2023 Houston mock crash - 3

