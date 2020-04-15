By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Last January, around 300 people gathered for the annual Houston County Hunter’s Night Out banquet, a Whitetails Unlimited event. Besides fine dining, attendees enjoyed multiple raffles, live and silent auctions, and just getting together with others for a fun night out.
The Spring Grove high school trap team and the Houston County 4-H shooting sports program will share the proceeds from the event. “This year, the amount that’s going to be split is $7,594,” Chris Petersen, Southern Minnesota field director for Whitetails Unlimited reported. “To date, we have raised $31,359 locally over the last five years.
“These are great programs to get the kids involved in. Especially if they’re not raised around it or they don’t have family involved in shooting sports.”
The WU mission statement proclaims: “Founded in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited is a national nonprofit conservation organization that has remained true to its mission and has made great strides in the field of conservation. We have gained the reputation of being the nation’s premier organization dedicating our resources to the betterment of the white-tailed deer and its environment.
“Whitetails Unlimited’s mission is to raise funds in support of (1) educational programs, (2) wildlife habitat enhancement and acquisition, and (3) preservation of the hunting tradition and shooting sports for future generations.”
Petersen said that locally, both the Houston County and Fillmore County chapters follow the mission by raising funds for youth shooting sports.
“Look at high school,” he noted. “Some kids may not participate in baseball, football, and track. Trap shooting gives them a sport, maybe something they are interested in, and gives them the chance to be part of a team... It’s about giving kids the opportunity to engage in shooting sports.”
The Houston County 4-H program mentions the following activities: “4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife Project explore firearms safety and the importance of conserving Minnesota’s natural resources. Learn the safe use of air pistols, air rifles, .22 cal. rifles, shotguns, black-powder guns and archery. Wildlife education may include environmental awareness talks, a trip to forest resource centers, floods and natural disaster clean-up, or canoe trips to explore topography changes. Watch this video and see what 4-H youth are doing in 4-H Shooting Sports & Wildlife. For additional information about Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports, please visit: http://www.extension.umn.edu/youth/mn4-H/projects/shooting-sports/shooting-sports/
So even though shooting sports events and programs may be canceled for the 2020 Spring season, they can certainly be expected to resume at a future date. And for Peterson, it was encouraging to see the support that will help to make that happen.
“This is a bit of good news that people can see, with everything that’s going on,” he said. “And it’s good to see the community come together and have this event.”
