Hosted at the La Crescent Area Event Center, a recent Houston County town hall served as an informative presentation and discussion on child care in our rural communities.
Allison Wagner, director for the Houston County EDA kicked off the event with a welcome and thank you for all in attendance. Present individuals included Houston County commissioners, local business representatives, parents and community members, in addition to many childcare providers.
“We are here today, because our commissioners realized there is a need for child care in our community,” said Wagner.
Jessica Richards, business development specialist with First Children’s Finance was then introduced. Founded in 1991, First Children’s Finance is a national nonprofit with a mission “to increase the supply and business sustainability of excellent child care.”
The presentation began with Richards prompting a big round of applause for the Core Team. The Core Team consists of many Houston County representatives and are those who have been working closely with First Children’s Finance. She also thanked all in attendance for showing up and joining in the important conversation surrounding childcare.
Prefaced by stating that First Children’s Finance focuses its data collection on individuals who are 5 and under, Richards moved into a discussion on the Rural Child Care Innovation Program (RCCIP). One of many options offered by First Children’s Finance, the program focuses on helping to increase childcare availability in rural communities.
Richards described the program as an “innovative community engagement process, designed to address the challenges of child care in rural communities.”
The RCCIP process is split into five steps. The first step is the pre-work. This includes gathering data from Houston County in an effort to better assess why childcare options are so limited throughout the community. An appreciation event for local childcare providers is also hosted by First Children’s Finance along with the Core Team during this first step.
Step number two is the town hall, where Richards presents on the program and showcases the findings and results from the data collected in step one. Data points include community input from surveys, focus groups and one-on-one meetings. Following the town hall, First Children’s Finance will then move into steps three through five, where potential solutions will be identified, pursued and implemented.
According to Richards, the data gathered by First Children's Finance identify reasons such as workforce shortages, provider burnout, high costs and lack of community recognition and support as just a few factors contributing to Houston County’s current struggles regarding access to quality child care. This then causes unemployment or under-employment in homes, as well as illegal or unlicensed care in the county. Parents being forced to seek childcare outside of Houston County was also emphasized, therefore causing a loss of economic support.
During the presentation it was made known that Houston County is currently short a staggering over 200 childcare slots, meaning there are more children age birth to five in the county than there are spaces to put them. It is this realization that prompted the county’s partnership with First Children’s Finance.
Once the presentation concluded, Richards invited attendees to participate in a guided group exercise. Intended to help brainstorm possible solutions to the childcare crisis, Richards had each table talk amongst themselves and write down any ideas or partnerships Houston County could pursue to help alleviate some of its child care concerns.
The brainstorms were then separated into six categories (child care provider training, workforce development, partnerships, incentives, recognition, facilities) and were stuck to a wall in the back of the convention center. Richards then read each idea out loud for the audience. The town hall concluded by separating tables into one of the six categories. Attendees then visited the table they were most interested in and spoke freely regarding the ideas presented.
Funding for the town hall was provided to Houston County through a grant, awarded by First Children’s Finance. The grant is valued at $42,000 and allows Houston County to utilize the organization's resources to find child care options in our area.
It is also notable that the Houston County Board of Commissioners is considering using some of its ARPA dollars, relief funding that was awarded during the COVID-19 pandemic, to increase child care options and availability in Houston County.
