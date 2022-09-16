An inter-agency contract between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Spring Grove was brought to the Board of Commissioners and approved at its weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Per the contract, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will “provide licensed deputies to respond to calls for service [and] provide regular police presence and patrol functions within the City of Spring Grove.”
The contract will then remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2025.
After Jan. 1, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for the enforcement of Spring Grove city ordinances “that are classified as criminal in nature.” However, the enforcement of all non-criminal ordinances will continue to remain under the supervision of the city of Spring Grove.
Per the contract, Spring Grove city ordinances that have been deemed criminal include: curfew ordinances, public parks and recreation ordinances, traffic parking regulations and recreational vehicle ordinances.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office will additionally have patrol sergeants provide the city of Spring Grove with “direction and supervision during nighttime hours.”
In order to fulfill the obligations associated with this contract, two full time, licensed deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will be provided to the city of Spring Grove. 70 hours of coverage a week will be taken on by these two deputies, with these hours being covered in full shifts, as opposed to split ones.
Technological equipment, including laptops, printers, and docking stations will also be provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
The terms of this contract also require the Houston County Sheriff’s Office “to provide a marked patrol vehicle and all related emergency equipment” to the city of Spring Grove. These terms also include providing fuel, vehicle maintenance and repairs on an as needed basis.
In return for this law enforcement assistance, the city of Spring Grove agrees to pay $305,933 to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for its services in 2023.
Per the contract, after 2023, the charge for service will increase by 5%. This increase will then require the city of Spring Grove to pay the Houston County Sheriff’s Office $321,299.65 in 2024 and $337,291.13 in 2025.
The city of Spring Grove will additionally provide the Houston County Sheriff’s Office with “access to any city law enforcement data maintained in electronic or hard copy created, stored or possessed prior to the signing of this contract.”
Throughout the enactment of this contract, if either party were to ever disagree, “the determination made by the Sheriff (Mark Inglett) shall be final and conclusive,” as Inglett is the authorized representative for the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
This contract is set to automatically renew every year. However, if at any time either party wished to terminate the contract, it could be canceled through submitting a written notice to the other party.
Additionally, if the Houston County Sheriff’s Office “determines that deputies assigned to patrol duty with the city are needed in other areas of Houston County to respond to an emergency situation, the Houston County Sheriff reserves the right to temporarily move the assigned patrol deputy” out of Spring Grove.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
