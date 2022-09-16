Mark Inglett

Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett as his squad will help patrol the city of Spring Grove under a new contract going into effect at the start of 2023.

An inter-agency contract between the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Spring Grove was brought to the Board of Commissioners and approved at its weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Per the contract, starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will “provide licensed deputies to respond to calls for service [and] provide regular police presence and patrol functions within the City of Spring Grove.”

