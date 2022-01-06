Argus Staff
Human remains were found in a burned vehicle in Beaver Creek Valley State Park, the Houston County Sheriff's Office announced late on Thursday, Jan. 6.
According to the press release, the sheriff’s office received a report on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at about 7:23 a.m. of a burned vehicle with possible human remains in it. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed there were in fact human remains inside the vehicle. The vehicle was a total loss, the report said.
The sheriff’s office has not been able to positively identify the remains, but the investigation is ongoing.
The office is working with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no threat to public safety based on the preliminary information, the report said.
Inglett said the information is limited at this time. This article will be updated as more information is released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.