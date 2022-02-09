Houston County commissioners approved a new labor contract with another bargaining unit on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
By mutual consent, the pact with Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., Local #237 (licensed deputies unit), replaces the existing 2021-2023 labor contract with a 2022 – 2024 agreement. Provisions follow the labor agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #49, AFL-CIO, which was approved on December 21st, 2021. That pact also terminated a 2021-2023 agreement which had left the question of wage increases for 2022 and 2023 open. The new agreements set across-the-board wage increases at 2% for 2022, 3% for 2023, and 3% for 2024.
In other voting, County engineer Brian Pogodzinski asked commissioners to consider the purchase of a new mowing tractor and mower. Already part of the 2022 budget, the purchase needed to be made sooner than expected due to a $9,896 increase in the price of the tractor, he explained.
The board asked for more information on potential leases for the equipment before approving the purchase. Finding that the lease agreements which were previously offered are no longer available, members voted to move forward with the purchases.
Pogodzinski reported that both items are being offered utilizing a State bid. The John Deere 6130M cab mowing tractor is priced at $98,959, while the 72” rear and side combo mower will cost $48,200. The price increase on the tractor was slated for Feb. 7.
Commissioners also approved an amendment to the Minnesota Department of Transportation airport Maintenance and Operation grant contract which will allow unspent dollars from fiscal years 2019-2021 to be utilized through May 6, 2024 (instead of June 30, 2021). The Houston County Airport benefited from $20,000 in CARES Act funding made available in 2020. The new contract amount will now total $76,960, which can be used to cover 75% of eligible costs not covered by the FAA maintenance and operations grant which the airport receives.
The board also approved a series of annual hauler licenses for trash collections, and accepted a donation from the Houston County &9 Foundation totaling $1,250 “to cover the remaining portion of the K9 lease for 2021.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.