By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On Saturday, Aug. 1, Relay for Life of Houston County went online with a virtual event for 2020.
Ruth Berns is a member of the team that organized this year’s Houston County relay, which will feature a walk/drive through luminary ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14. She said donations are still coming in from the Aug. 1 kickoff, so a total for the 2020 fundraiser is not yet available.
“I know there’s been a lot of visits to the Facebook site, so I know people are looking at it,” Berns noted. “Last year we raised $38,000, and our goal was to make $30,000. But of course, that was a live event.”
Go to the Houston County Relay for Life Facebook page (listed below) to view some local videos and contribute to the continuing effort.
This year’s relay marks the 26th anniversary of a local event that supports those battling cancer, salutes those who have survived their fight with the disease, supports caregivers, and also funds research to put an end to cancer.
Cancer patients are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, so “Continuing to rally this year is crucial!” Berns reported. “Hosting the Drive Thru/Walk Thru luminaria event allows community members - including cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers - to safely join with others to celebrate, remember, and fight back.”
The outdoor event will require social distancing for all visitors, who are also asked to wear face coverings.
“We added the luminary event onto our celebration recently,” Berns told the Argus. “And what I”m hearing now is that people are really happy about that, because at least now they can see something and go to an event.
“I think that we need to honor the people who have lost their lives to cancer, and we also need to recognize those people who are fighting cancer today, and also those who have won their battle with cancer...”
But the pandemic will influence what can be done this time around. “There’s not going to be any gathering (of attendees) this year,” Berns said. “For people who come, we’re going to encourage them to move on. There will be no ceremony. The only ceremony there will be people walking through. We will have no organized event, no music, no public address system. It will be a really quiet ceremony.”
Volunteers will set up and light the luminaries.
“We’re going to have a drive-through, going north. It’s a lovely park, and the sidewalk for walkers is near the street, so if people want to drive, they can view the luminaries that way.
“I’m very passionate about the event.”
In a press release, Berns and American Cancer Society staff member Ashley Hull reviewed the details:
“The Relay For Life of Houston County joins several other Relays across the country and Minnesota, holding these types of socially distanced, outdoor events during the pandemic. We encourage community members to register online at www.relayforlife.org/houstoncountymn and then join us on Friday August 14, 2020 from 5:00-10:00pm at Old Hickory Park in La Crescent. Masks will be required for folks walking through as well as social distance measures strictly enforced.
“Luminaria bags are for sale locally at Quillin’s Quality Foods in Caledonia and La Crescent as well as online via the website. Bags are $10.00 apiece and will be sold at the event that evening. These luminaria bags are meant to honor our survivors and celebrate those we have lost.
“During this challenging time, patients, survivors, and their caregivers are turning to the American Cancer Society for information, resources, and support. Funds raised through Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society continue programs that are critical for cancer patients now, and in the future. That includes being available day or night at 1-800-227-2345 and the “COVID-19 and Cancer” resources at cancer.org/coronavirus.”
