The Houston County Historical Society at 104 History Lane in Caledonia will be hosting its annual Christmas open house from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Snowflakes and trees is this year’s theme.
The Historical Society welcomes community members, asking them to stop by and enjoy holiday cookies, coffee and cider at the open house. Crafts for kids will be available, as stations will be set up to help young ones make their own snowflakes out of coffee filters.
Local kids will also be invited to find the Christmas pickle, with a special prize being awarded to the seeker.
“We consider it a family fun day,” said volunteer Shirley Johnson.
Festive decorations to be seen include, but are not limited to, many classic Christmas trees, a Norwegian feather tree with many vintage ornaments, a wooden counter from the old Albert’s Grocery Store that once stood in Caledonia, various wooden carvings by George Moe and an old school log dollhouse.
“We decorate just about every flat surface we can find,” said volunteer Janene Hosch.
Music will additionally fill the halls of the society, as Caledonia local Audrey Almo will greet visitors with her accordion playing.
The Houston County Historical Society is run completely by volunteers and would like to pay special thanks to Janene Hosch, Sherry Sime, Deborah Wray, Carlo Fitting, Janice Doering and Lolita from St. Mary’s for helping decorate the society in anticipation for the open house.
All are invited to this free event.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
