The Houston County Historical Society at 104 History Lane in Caledonia will be hosting its annual Christmas open house from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Snowflakes and trees is this year’s theme.

The Historical Society welcomes community members, asking them to stop by and enjoy holiday cookies, coffee and cider at the open house. Crafts for kids will be available, as stations will be set up to help young ones make their own snowflakes out of coffee filters.

