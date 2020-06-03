By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
June is National Dairy Month. Locally, the Houston County American Dairy Association (HCADA) is an organization which promotes the dairy industry and it’s products, while striving to make a positive impact on the community.
“This June is going to look a lot different than our Junes have in the past,” Hope Turner reported last week. As treasurer of the dairy group, Turner said that the association has had to cancel plans to send area fifth graders to a Dairy Center in Calmer Iowa, due to the pandemic. But even though the educational event won’t be held this year, the HCADA has found some alternative projects to help those in need.
“Something that we are doing because of COVID-19, is we are now donating milk to the food shelf every other week - in Caledonia, Houston, and La Crescent,” Turner said. “Caledonia Haulers has been donating every other week, so our donations are on the opposite weeks from theirs.
“The food shelves have been very appreciative of that, because that is something that they don’t always get to have.
“Especially for Houston. They did not have a refrigerator to be able to provide that product, so we helped them get a refrigerator through our Midwest Dairy Fund... About $2,200 went over to Houston for the refrigerator.
“We also helped three local schools get milk crate coolers. It’s kind of like a collapsible bag, and a milk crate fits in it, so it helps them with the lunches that they are doing remotely for the kids. It helps in keeping the milk cold. The Midwest Dairy Association was providing that to county associations.
In other HCADA news, Rebeckah Schroeder is the group’s 2020 Dairy Princess. She is also one of 10 finalists for the statewide title of ‘Princess Kay of the Milky Way.’
Each year, that well-known ambassador for the Minnesota dairy industry is crowned immediately prior to the kickoff of the Minnesota State Fair.
“This is my third year representing Houston County,” Schroeder said, having served as Princess in 2018, and Attendant in 2019. “I started as a Little Dairy Ambassador back in 2009. Since then I usually take a shift at the malt stand at the ADA runs at the Houston County Fair.
“As a Princess, we visit day cares and nursing homes, as well as do some classroom visits. It’s to help promote. We also play many different activities and do farm tours with the kids. This year we were really looking forward to doing the ‘Breakfast on the Farm,’ but it ended up being canceled.”
What do you like best about the job?
“Being Dairy Princess, I really enjoy the people I meet and the interactions that I have with those people. While promoting dairy products and talking to consumers, it’s always nice to see their reactions, how they take things and how they perceive dairy. It’s good to let them know what we’re all about.“
Each Minnesota county can send up to thee candidates to the Princess Kay competition, Rebeckah’s mom (Sheila) told the Argus. Her daughter first competed in 2019, and when this year’s finalists were recently announced, “We were over the moon,” she stated.
Last year things went as usual during the Princess Kay competition. “They had a big conference where they had different speakers that we got to listen to... to help us with different communication skills,” Rebeckah said. But in 2020, that changed as participants had to attended “virtual” judging events, she noted. “There were four parts to the judging process, including an application, a personal interview, a mock media event, and preparing/presenting a speech on a given topic.
“This year our topic was a virtual visit with a classroom. That was based on: ‘What type of a speech would you give to a group of high school students?’ The next step in the competition normally takes place in July, when “we’ll have a weekend where we do a couple workshops with the other finalists, and right before State Fair we would go through a couple days of judging as well.”
During the State Fair, finalists also sit in a cooler (one per day) while their likeness is sculpted from a huge block of butter, which they can take home. “A lot of people keep them (butter-heads) in the freezer,” Schroeder said. “It’s 90 pounds of butter, and anything that they cut off we get to keep...”
Unfortunately, the 2020 Minnesota State Fair has now been canceled due to the pandemic. But Princess Kay finalists have been told that the Minnesota Division Board of Midwest Dairy, which oversees the Princess Program, has met to discuss an “alternative crowning process,” and is working on some “new creative ways to showcase the Princess Kay of the Milky Way Program through virtual or other means.”
For Schroeder, the loss of the 2020 State Fair may be a disappointment, but she remains upbeat about her future in the dairy business.
“I’m currently working full-time and I have been working full-time on the family farm since I graduated,” she said. “My goal is to one day own and operate it myself, just like my dad and my uncle do.
“We milk 165 cows, and we farm approximately 1600 acres. We ‘re pretty busy. We all enjoy what we do and we all work really well together. It’s challenging but it’s fun... I like being outside, and every day is different. I like working with the cows a little better than the crops. They’re more entertaining, but they’re also harder to predict. I like seeing them grow, and interacting with them every day. I get to know them just like a person. They’re special.”
