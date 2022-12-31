The Houston County Board of Commissioners recognized a group of county employees at its meeting Dec. 27 in the historic Courthouse. 

Chief among these honorees was Carolyn J. Olson, who started working for Houston County in 1982 and celebrated 40 years of service.

Carolyn J. Olson - 40 years of service

Carolyn J. Olson is recognized by the Houston County Board of Commissioners for her 40 years of service to the County.
2022 Houston County employee recognition awards

The Houston County Board of Commissioners poses alongside many of the County's hardworking employees as part of its recognition day.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments