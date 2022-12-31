The Houston County Board of Commissioners recognized a group of county employees at its meeting Dec. 27 in the historic Courthouse.
Chief among these honorees was Carolyn J. Olson, who started working for Houston County in 1982 and celebrated 40 years of service.
Mary A. Zaffke, Sharen K. Lapham and Cynthia E. Melbostad also celebrated 30 years of service, with all three ladies beginning their work with Houston County in 1992.
Matthew Q. Papenfuss and Nancy A. Welsh both started in 2022 and celebrated 20 years of service. Mary B. Betz also celebrated 20 years of non-consecutive service, with Betz returning to the Houston County fold in 2019.
Janet A. Becker celebrated 15 years of service, as she began working for Houston County in 2007.
Jason B. Quandhal, Nathan P. Smith, Jacquelyn M. Snodgrass, Tammy M. Peterson, Heather A. Berger and Heidi L. Harms all celebrated 10 years of service, having started for Houston County in 2012. Lisa K. Arneson celebrated 10 years of non-consecutive service, after she returned to the Houston County fold in 2014.
In addition to honoring the aforementioned county employees, the board also thanked Teresa Walters for her hard work and time spent as a Houston County commissioner.
“I appreciate your 12 years of service. It’s been great working with you, and I learned a lot from you,” said Eric Johnson.
“Thank you, Theresa, for giving me two and half years of learning,” said Greg Myhre.
Teresa avidly thanked her fellow commissioners for their support, while she simultaneously recognized all the board has accomplished while she served.
“We did a lot of good these last few years,” said Walters. “It sure has been great working with you all.”
Walters then proceeded to make her final motion as Houston County commissioner, a motion to adjourn the board’s December meeting.
In closing, Commissioner Dewey Severson stated “All I want to do is wish everyone a happy new year.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.