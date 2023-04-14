Wildcat Park & Landing is set to obtain new park manager.
The Parks Committee of Houston County reviewed four applications for a new park manager at Wildcat Park & Landing in Brownsville. In preparation for the new hire, the Parks Committee formed an Interview Committee, composed of six individuals, and established a point system that was used to appropriately score each applicant.
Upon meeting all applicants and conducting extensive interviews, Amber Miller was identified as the individual with the highest score.
Miller and the position’s runner up were neck and neck throughout the process and, as a result, when the Interview Committee put its top candidates to a vote, the conclusion was a 4/2 split in favor of Miller. Given the split, at its weekly session on April 4, the Board of Commissioners briefly discussed possibly meeting with the top two candidates before pursuing an official hire.
This possibility was dismissed, however, as District 5 Commissioner Greg Myhre stated “Why do we have the Interview Committee then?” and “Why do we need to waste more time?”
Time is a notable factor in this case, as noted by Houston County Engineer Brian Pogodzinski and reiterated by District 2 Commissioner Eric Johnson, as May 1 is the start of camping season.
“We’re into April here, and we need someone in place come opening,” said Commissioner Johnson.
Once it was decided the Board of Commissioners were to move forward with Miller, focus then shifted to contract details. In line with this priority, the Parks Committee met on Thursday, April 6 and, according to Donna Trehus, “discussed in detail” many aspects of the one-year contract.
The parks meeting was reported to be almost four hours long and finalized agreement language. Next steps include verifying Miller’s insurance, as well as her establishment of Fireside Management LLC alongside Steve Goetzinger, whom the County will be entering into contract with.
“The contract is pretty much done,” said Commissioner Myhre. “There isn’t much left to do other than include their information.”
An agenda item “consider[ing] approval of Wildcat manager for 2023 camping season” was then submitted to the Board of Commissioners by Pogodzinski for its April 11 meeting. Come April 11, however, the board still had not received a draft of the contract for review.
In an effort to ensure Wildcat Park has a manager come the start of the season, following ample discussion, Commissioner Johnson motioned to approve Miller’s hire, pending approval of the contract. The motion was eventually voted down by roll call, with two Commissioners in favor and three Commissioners against.
“I want to see [the contract] before I approve it,” concurred Commissioner Burns.
This sentiment was echoed by District 1 Commissioner Dewey Severson, who stated “when you have the contract complete, bring it back.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.