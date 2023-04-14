Wildcat Park & Landing is set to obtain new park manager.

The Parks Committee of Houston County reviewed four applications for a new park manager at Wildcat Park & Landing in Brownsville. In preparation for the new hire, the Parks Committee formed an Interview Committee, composed of six individuals, and established a point system that was used to appropriately score each applicant.

2023 Wildcat Park & Landing - manager's office

Wildcat Park & Landing to obtain new park manager for the 2023 season.
2023 Wildcat Park & Landing - waterfront

Wildcat Park in Brownsville offers on the water views.
2023 Wildcat Park & Landing - information center

Wildcat Park provides access to a boat launch and information about life on the water.
2023 Wildcat Park & Landing - picnic area

Pop a squat at Wildcat Park for a relaxing picnic in the sun.
2023 Wildcat Park & Landing - sign

Wildcat Park & Landing can be found at 11011 MN-26 in Brownsville.

