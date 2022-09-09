At its Sept. 6 meeting, the Houston County Board of Commissioners reviewed and approved multiple conditional use permits for residential, commercial and safety purposes.
Dairy sales
One of those CUPs was for Rachelle and Jordan Meyer. The CUP application submitted by the Meyers requests to operate a farm outlet to sell raw milk and a selection of home grown meats on their property.
According to the permit application, the farm “will remain a dairy operation as it has been for many years, but include direct to consumer sales.”
Some concerns were raised at the board meeting regarding the sale of raw milk and the possibility of the health department getting involved. However, these concerns were soon put to rest, as the Meyers assured the County Board in their application that the sale of raw milk is legal in Minnesota and that all meats sold at the farm outlet will be USDA inspected and meet all MDA requirements.
This proposal does not affect the current property in any way, as the Meyers are planning to retrofit an existing garage into this farm outlet. As a result, no new structures are being added to the land, nor does the proposal require any revisions to the existing septic system.
The Meyers also assured the board that all signage for the farm outlet will be attached to the building itself and therefore not require the addition of any freestanding structures.
The Meyers are also hoping to host agriculture related events for other local farmers, as well as the surrounding community at this farm outlet in the near future. According to the permit application, these future events include classes on how to make dairy products, pasture tours and more.
“Our goal with this business is to give back to our community,” commented Rachelle Meyer in the permit application. “Teaching people about nature’s beauty is what we intend to do.”
The Winnebago Township was notified regarding the farm outlet to the County Board's approval of the CUP request, as were the ten closest neighbors to the Meyer farm.
The Meyers also noted in the permit application that they regularly rotate animal grazing and that they have been operated as a no-till farm for many years.
Recreational cabin
William Gartner submitted an application for a recreational use cabin on a parcel of land in the Winnebago Township. Notices regarding the cabin were sent to Winnebago Township prior to the County Board’s approval of the CUP, as were the 10 property owners closest to the cabin.
The cabin “is a space for us to relax and unwind,” commented Gartner in the permit application.
There are “lots of trees, no lights, just the campfire.”
According to the permit application, “the cabin footprint is minimal” and has little to no impact on the land, as there is no plumbing or wastewater system, just a simple composting toilet.
“It’s just a primitive cabin,” said presenter Martin Herrick at the board.
Levee breach
The board also approved a CUP request from the United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) to repair a levee breach on the Niebeling Tract along the north bank of Root River in a flood plain district downstream of Hokah.
The levee was breached in March of 2019, repaired thereafter by the owner at that time and then breached again before the USFWS closed on the property in January of 2021.
The USFWS conducted a needs analysis of the levee before bringing this permit before the council, and it evaluated other alternatives. According to the permit application, seven alternatives were developed regarding the levee. However, after conducting surveys in March 2022, a hydrologist from the region determined all but two of these possible alternatives were not feasible.
Upon receiving this information, the USFWS settled on a hybrid of these two alternatives.
This hybrid repair plan includes realigning the levee and the repaired section being setback 50 feet from the river’s edge. According to the USFWS’s permit application, the repair will restore the levee to its historic elevation of 650 feet.
The USFWS also noted that the breach size is relatively small at less than 200 feet.
According to the permit application, the levee repair “will act to protect the water quality of the county by providing protection to properties and supporting 106 acres of buffer and wetlands on the floodplain.”
According to the USFWS, all repairs will be done during daylight hours and “in a manner similar to local farming.”
Two local stakeholders with land near the levee, James Zibrowski and Larry Kreibich, expressed opposition to this levee repair
Despite these concerns, however, the County Board approved the Conditional Use Permit at the board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
