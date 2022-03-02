By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Last week, Houston County commissioners voted to provide a one-time payment of $50,000 to each of four local nursing homes. The money will come from $3.6 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds which Houston County has been awarded.
Pine View Rehabilitation and Senior Living in Caledonia, Gunderson Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, La Crescent Health Services (in La Crescent), and Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston will all receive the ARPA dollars.
The funds might be used for a variety of reasons, commissioners noted, but all of the companies are expected to use the extra dollars at their sites within Houston County. The county is awarding the ARPA funds as a sort of block grant, and will not be responsible for keeping track of how every dollar is spent.
That said, some potential uses were discussed prior to the vote. Some nursing homes have expressed interest in using a portion of the funds for employee retention and hiring, information technology (such as computers that residents can use for virtual visits with relatives), a variety of other types of equipment, repairs to facilities, and other needs.
“It’ll be a boost right now, if they need to keep employees, especially since many places are struggling with retention,” Commissioner Dewey Severson said.
The motion which approved a total of $200,000 in ARPA funds for the nursing homes also included $44,000 to help pay for Microsoft software licensing for county offices, and $50,000 for Semcac.
Highway Department
spending
The board also approved a series of equipment purchases for their highway department, all of which were in the 2022 budget. A John Deere 325G compact tractor loader will cost $60,709 ($5000 after trade-in). A John Deere 333G compact track loader was also traded in for a new unit (either a 331G or 333G) for an additional $5000. A 2023 Mack tandem axle snow plow truck was purchased for $163,323, and a package of equipment for that chassis (stainless steel box, plows, and lights) was approved as well, for $163,323. Finally, a Towmaster T-40 trailer was purchased for $43,579.
Three change orders for the new highway facility in Caledonia were approved. Those covered additional fencing, gates, and a keypad for drivers to access the site, as well as several electrical changes ordered by inspectors, and a roof drain for the northeast entrance.
The total cost was $34,112, leaving around $32,000 in the project’s contingency fund. In addition, there is still around $130,000 of unspent money in the Wieser Brothers’ contract, county engineer Brian Pogodzinski reported.
Demolition of the old buildings and materials abatement associated with that work remain to be completed, as well as some paving at the site, so the total for the completed project remains to be seen.
Briefly
Commissioners approved both the termination of a 2021-2023 labor contract with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc., #60 (the jailer/dispatcher unit) and a new labor agreement covering 2022-2024. The pact includes across-the-board wage increases of 2% for 2022, 3% for 2023, and 3% for 2024. Only one county labor contract remains to be settled.
A single “consent agenda” vote approved several items, including the hire of Dianna Sunnes as a probationary adult services social worker, the hire of Erin Woods as a probationary child support officer, and the rehire of Annette Christian as a 67-day temporary employee “to assist in the 2022 elections, attend mandatory trainings and perform work directly related to elections.”
Commissioners also appointed applicant Joshua Gran to the Houston County Planning Commission for a three-year (2022-2024) term.
